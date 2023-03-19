I know a Christian man who couldn’t decide how to choose between two career paths. He liked to play golf and so one day he decided to let God show him which job to choose depending on where the ball went. If he hit the ball to the right he would take one job, if it went to the left he would pursue the other option (He told me he knew it wouldn’t go straight, so he didn’t even use that as an option…)
Later in life he realized how foolish he had been. Even though his strategy had seemed innocent enough, it was not wise because he had put God to the test. He had tried to use a golf ball to determine the will of God and even though he ended up finding a good job, he had made the decision in an unbiblical way. I like telling that story because it reveals the lengths people will go to get a special sign from God to make a decision. We often forget that we don’t a special sign to know God’s will, we have all we need right here in God’s word.
2 Timothy 3:16-17 says, “All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, equipped for every good work.”
This passage teaches us that God’s word is sufficient. It is like a manual that contains everything we need to live the way God wants us to.
Romans 12:2 is helpful for determining the will of God. It says, “Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.” The believer is supposed to test his thoughts against the word of God. This requires diligent study of God’s word. This means he or she has to know how to find the right verses that apply to each situation.
1 Thessalonians 4:3 gives insight into the desired outcome of Christian decisions. It says, “For this is the will of God, your sanctification: that you abstain from sexual immorality.” If a Christian finds himself in a situation that will negatively affect the purity of his actions or thoughts, he should run away! Someone might say that a movie has a great plot, but the Christian needs to ask whether it has inappropriate innuendo or excessive violence. The Christian needs to ask whether it will help them grow in their relationship with God or not.
1 Thessalonians 5:18 says, "Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” If a believer is making a decision that they know will make them bitter or cause them to regret their actions, they should reconsider making that choice. This doesn’t mean Christians don’t have to make hard decisions. It means that they need to make sure their conscience is in the right place when they make the decision.
The Christian also needs to recognize the difference between the revealed will of God and the hidden will of God. Deuteronomy 29:29 says, “The secret things belong to the LORD our God, but the things that are revealed belong to us and to our children forever, that we may do all the words of this law.” The revealed things refer to all that is written in God’s word. If someone wants advice on who to marry, the Bible gives a clear command, “Do not be unequally yoked with unbelievers.” (1 Corinthians 6:14) A future spouse needs to be a true follower of Christ who is actively living their life according to Scripture (Ephesians 5:15-33, Proverbs 31, Psalm 15). The Bible gives clear guidelines that need to be followed, but once those are kept the believer has the freedom to choose between many different options that will be pleasing to God.
The “secret things” in Deuteronomy 29:29 refer to the hidden will of God. This is all God knows that humans have not been shown. To use the golf illustration from the beginning of this article, the direction the golf ball would go is included in the hidden will of God. He is the only one who knew exactly where it would go.
It is not wise for humans to try to understand the hidden will of God. Pursuing this knowledge is just a waste of time because it is not for us to know. A wise use of time is to study God’s word to understand what his revealed will is. It is also good to seek out wise counselors who will give input on areas of life that you are going through (Proverbs 15:22). God also reveals his will through a conscience that is informed by Scripture.
James 4:17 says, "So whoever knows the right thing to do and fails to do it, for him it is sin." A Christian should never act against their conscience. If they do so, they will be sinning against God. This is incredibly helpful in decision making because if someone has doubt about doing something they should wait before going forward with it. They should check back with God's word to confirm whether it is wise or not. If they make a wise decision, they will have a clear conscience and they will know, to the best of their knowledge, that they have made a decision that is pleasing to God.
Tim Dinkins can be reached for questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com All his articles can be found at www.christandcommonsense.com