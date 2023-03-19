tim dinkins mug xyz
I know a Christian man who couldn’t decide how to choose between two career paths. He liked to play golf and so one day he decided to let God show him which job to choose depending on where the ball went. If he hit the ball to the right he would take one job, if it went to the left he would pursue the other option (He told me he knew it wouldn’t go straight, so he didn’t even use that as an option…) 

Later in life he realized how foolish he had been. Even though his strategy had seemed innocent enough, it was not wise because he had put God to the test. He had tried to use a golf ball to determine the will of God and even though he ended up finding a good job, he had made the decision in an unbiblical way. I like telling that story because it reveals the lengths people will go to get a special sign from God to make a decision. We often forget that we don’t a special sign to know God’s will, we have all we need right here in God’s word. 

2 Timothy 3:16-17 says, “All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, equipped for every good work.”

Tim Dinkins can be reached for questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com All his articles can be found at www.christandcommonsense.com

