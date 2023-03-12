Sylvia04 (1).jpg
Buy Now

Sylvia Gaston

Jesus wants us to live a content life found in the salvation of Christ. He doesn’t want us to worry or chase after the things of this world that mean absolutely nothing through the lens of eternity. Psalm 37:3-5 says, “Trust in the Lord, and do good; dwell in the land and befriend faithfulness. Delight yourself in the Lord, and He will give you the desires of your heart. Commit your way to the Lord; trust in Him, and He will act.”

The apostle Paul learned this type of contentment. Paul writes about it in his letter to the Philippian church. This was a church he founded and loved. The people were near and dear to him. His letter of encouragement instructs them to live lives modeled after Jesus Christ. Whether they experienced good times or bad, he wanted them to know that they could have peace and contentment. He explains to them, “I know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have plenty. I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want. I can do all this through Him who gives me strength.” (Phil 4:12-13)

But let us not mistake contentment with complacency. Notice the difference between the two:

Sylvia Gaston is Connections Pastor at Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. She can be reached at sylvia@kchanford.com or 559-582-1528.

 

Recommended for you