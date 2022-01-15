On Jan. 20, pastors, Christian leaders and churches will gather together for a time of fellowship and prayer. They will be asking for God's blessing on Kings County, according to a release.

The event will take place at First Baptist Hanford and will begin at 6 p.m. with tacos followed by the prayer program at 6:30 p.m. The event is open to all those who desire to pray for God's Kingdom to visit Kings County.

“We believe that God is pleased when we set aside our denominational differences and unite in the name of Jesus Christ,” said Christian Leaders Network co-chair and pastor of Koinonia Church in Hanford. “These are powerful times of prayer where we can listen and agree with each other even

while our styles of prayer and worship are different.”

The Community Prayer Gather is organized by Christian Leaders Network of Kings County (CLN). CLN is a gathering of Christ-centered pastors and church leaders focused on mutual encouragement and prayer, community engagement and resource connection for the purpose of significant

transformational impact.

More information about Christian Leaders Network can be found at CLNKings.com

