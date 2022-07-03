Last Friday’s Supreme Court ruling on Roe vs. Wade was a win for the life of the unborn and for common sense. The court’s ruling was in agreement with what the Bible has been communicating for thousands of years, “For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well.” Psalm 139:13-14
The Christian response to the June 24, 2022 ruling can be one of praise and thanksgiving. We can praise God for creating human life in his image and for allowing justice to be upheld, and we can thank him for graciously allowing the series of events to transpire that made the ruling possible.
The court’s ruling reads as follows, “The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion. Roe and Casey are overruled, and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.”
The ruling also states that Roe and Casey are overruled. The significance of that statement is hard to overstate. The ruling means the court's conclusion on Roe and Casey were wrong. Christians have known this to be true for half a century, but it was finally confirmed by the Supreme Court.
Another key point of the ruling is that the question of abortion will now be returned to the courts of each individual state. It says, “The authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.”
This has common sense written all over it. Each state has the constitutional authority to decide these issues, not the Supreme Court. This is how the question of abortion was addressed before Roe vs. Wade, and thankfully, this is how it will be addressed in the future. This means the battle against abortion will continue to be waged in each state. At this point the abortion debate has divided the states into three different groups: twenty states will activate some type of ban on abortion, ten other states are still uncertain on the outcome, and the remaining twenty states will work to protect abortion.
Dr. Al Mohler has been following the issue of abortion for decades. I don’t agree with all his viewpoints, but when it comes to the issue of abortion, I find his writing very helpful. This is what he said in last week’s podcast, "I have to tell you that another of my favorite sentences and sections from the Alito majority opinion is this, 'Roe, however, was remarkably loose in its treatment of the constitutional text. It held that the abortion right, which is not mentioned in the Constitution, is part of a right to privacy, which is also not mentioned.’ Now, that's subtlety, but frankly, it's not all that subtle. Here, you have Justice Alito saying that Roe v. Wade was built upon an artificial argument, that was built upon an artificial argument, that was built upon an artificial argument.”
The arguments supporting abortion as a constitutional right have been brought into the light by the Supreme Court’s ruling. It is now clear that abortion is not a constitutional right and it never should have been.