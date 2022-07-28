living word
The Living Word Church in Hanford will host a back-to-school supply giveaway 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at Lacey Park, 112 E. Florinda St. in Hanford.

 Parker Bowman/The Sentinel

Heading back to school can be an exciting time for children, but the thought of all those back-to-school costs can leave parents on a budget with anxiety.

In an effort to help, local churches have partnered for a back-to-school backpack giveaway event to help struggling parents with the costs associated with the new school year.

“Between high gas prices and the cost of groceries, people are just trying to survive right now,” said Shawna Contreras, who serves on the pastoral staff at the Living Word Church. “We’re just trying to alleviate some of that struggle.”

