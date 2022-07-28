Heading back to school can be an exciting time for children, but the thought of all those back-to-school costs can leave parents on a budget with anxiety.
In an effort to help, local churches have partnered for a back-to-school backpack giveaway event to help struggling parents with the costs associated with the new school year.
“Between high gas prices and the cost of groceries, people are just trying to survive right now,” said Shawna Contreras, who serves on the pastoral staff at the Living Word Church. “We’re just trying to alleviate some of that struggle.”
The event, dubbed “Rock the Block,” is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at Lacey Park, 112 E. Florinda St. in Hanford.
The churches will offer around 200 backpacks filled with school supplies, as well as 30 to 50 bicycles to help students get to and from school.
This will mark the second annual installment of the event, which is the brainchild of Pastor Ignacio Valdez. The church gave out about 150 backpacks filled with supplies last year, far less than they plan to give out this year.
“We had a good turnout last year,” Contreras said. “But we’ve really upped the ante.”
Church members and organizers raised the funds for the back-to-school supplies earlier this summer by running a fireworks booth, Contreras said.
After a successful first year, church leaders wanted to go bigger this time and include even more of the community, especially in light of the pandemic.
“COVID took out a lot of churches and most churches are now at about 40% capacity vs. pre-COVID times,” Contreras said. “COVID made people feel alone and we just want to let people know they’re not alone.”
Living Word Church, located at 500 E. Florinda St., joins with New Hope Church, Edenvale Pentecostal Church of God, Glad Tidings Assembly of God, Grace Temple Pentecostal Holiness Church and the Corcoran Light House for this year’s event.
“Many hands make light work,” Contreras said.
In addition to the giveaway of school supplies, the event will feature a community resource fair with booths and volunteers to let members of the community know about local resources and programs that may be available to them.
“Often people don’t know what resources are available to them in their communities," Contreras said.
The three-hour event will feature live music, free hot dogs and chips and more.
The event is open to anyone in the community, regardless of denomination, Contreras said.