Christmas trees and twinkling lights, carols and hot chocolate, advent calendars and stockings stuffed with goodies. These are just a few of our favorite Christmas traditions. My wife and I love this time of year because it brings our family together in such a special way.
We love the excitement of putting up the Christmas tree and opening up the little boxes in our advent calendars. We love playing our favorite “Irish Christmas” DVD and singing along at the top of our lungs. We love all these things because they help us remember what the season is all about — the birth, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
A few years ago I was preparing a message for the Christmas season and I was struck by the fact that there would be no Christmas without the resurrection. If Jesus had not endured the suffering of the cross, then there would be no reason to celebrate his birth. If he had not conquered death and risen from the dead on the third day, we would not take the time to commemorate his humble entrance into the world.
One of the most famous prophecies about the birth of Christ helps us put the emphasis in the right place. Isaiah 9:6-7 points immediately from Christ’s birth to the future work that he would accomplish. It says, “For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. Of the increase of his government and of peace there will be no end, on the throne of David and over his kingdom, to establish it and to uphold it with justice and with righteousness from this time forth and forevermore. The zeal of the Lord of hosts will do this.” (English Standard Version)
This prophecy was given about 700 years before the birth of Christ and it is interesting that the prophecy does not focus on Bethlehem or the virgin birth of Christ. It focuses on the work that Christ would accomplish through the cross. This prophecy is referring to the future reign of Christ, when he will rule over the entire earth.
The reign of Christ would not be established if he did not go to the cross and die for our sins. Isaiah 53:5-6 refers to the work that Christ accomplished on the cross. It says, “But he was pierced for our transgressions; he was crushed for our iniquities; upon him was the chastisement that brought us peace, and with his wounds we are healed. All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned—every one — to his own way; and the LORD has laid on him the iniquity of us all.”
The remarkable truth about the birth of Christ is that the little child in the manger would grow up to die on the cross for our sins. Not only would he die for our sins, but he would rise from the dead! Jesus knew that he would be the fulfillment of the Old Testament prophecies. In Matthew 12:39-40 Jesus said, “For just as Jonah was three days and three nights in the belly of the great fish, so will the Son of Man be three days and three nights in the heart of the earth.” Jesus knew that his work on Earth was to die on the cross and rise from the dead. He knew that the purpose of his birth would not be fulfilled unless he accomplished the work on the cross.
It is amazing to consider that Jesus Christ came to earth as a baby child and then grew up to become the Savior of the world. If he had not died on the cross for our sins then his birth would lose its significance. If he had not risen from the dead, then his birth would have been forgotten. But his birth is remembered today and celebrated because of the cross. I think this is important to keep in mind as we celebrate the Christmas season. There are many wonderful traditions that we can celebrate, but all of them need to be done with a view to the ultimate reason for Christmas and that is that Jesus died for our sins and rose from the dead! And that is not the end of the story. Like Isaiah 9 tells us, Jesus is coming back! May we be mindful of that fact and go through this season looking forward to his return. Merry Christmas and Maranatha!
Tim Dinkins is a pastor at Grace Bible Church Hanford. He can be reached for questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com