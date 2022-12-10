tim dinkins mug xyz
Christmas trees and twinkling lights, carols and hot chocolate, advent calendars and stockings stuffed with goodies. These are just a few of our favorite Christmas traditions. My wife and I love this time of year because it brings our family together in such a special way. 

We love the excitement of putting up the Christmas tree and opening up the little boxes in our advent calendars. We love playing our favorite “Irish Christmas” DVD and singing along at the top of our lungs. We love all these things because they help us remember what the season is all about — the birth, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. 

A few years ago I was preparing a message for the Christmas season and I was struck by the fact that there would be no Christmas without the resurrection. If Jesus had not endured the suffering of the cross, then there would be no reason to celebrate his birth. If he had not conquered death and risen from the dead on the third day, we would not take the time to commemorate his humble entrance into the world. 

Tim Dinkins is a pastor at Grace Bible Church Hanford. He can be reached for questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com 

