At the end of the day, a father’s great delight is to be greeted with “Daddy!”
A child’s excitement and anticipation of his or her father’s arrival is so encouraging. Their chatter and smiling faces are the highlight of any day. One may want to play catch and another may want to read a story. Most of all, children want to spend time with their dad. They desire his attention, love, and praise.
The Apostle Paul wrote to Titus about another reunion that will happen one day, “Looking for the blessed hope and the appearing of the glory of our great God and Savior, Christ Jesus.” (Titus 2:13, Legacy Standard Bible (LSB)) This event is called the Second Coming of Jesus Christ. Vance Havner, a prominent twentieth century Southern Baptist pastor and evangelist said, “We are not just looking for something to happen; we are looking for Someone to come! And when these things begin to come to pass, we are not to drop our heads in discouragement or shake our heads in despair, but rather lift up our heads in delight.” Jesus Christ’s return is imminent. Believers are to be expecting it.
“Looking for” in the Greek New Testament (GNT) has several facets of meaning. The first is to accept or receive someone or something to yourself. The second facet is to patiently wait for that expected event. The third is to look forward to the arrival of a future event. The GNT uses “looking for” to refer to the believer’s persistent outlook of the Lord Jesus’ return. (Luke 2:25, 38; Mark 15:43).
The phrase “looking for” is in the present tense with continuous action indicating we are to always be looking for the Second Coming of Jesus Christ. It carries the concept of patience with expectation of Christ’s return. We do not know when Jesus Christ will return. However, we know it is imminent, meaning it can take place at any time.
Some have made the mistake of trying to predict when Jesus will return. That is a waste of time. Scripture tells us we will not know when He will return, but we must be ready. Matthew 24:36 says, “But of that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels of heaven, nor the Son, but the Father alone.”
At the time of Jesus Christ’s ascension, the angels prophesied the Lord would return to earth in the same manner that He went to Heaven. Acts 1:11 records the following, “They also said, “Men of Galilee, why do you stand looking into the sky? This Jesus, who has been taken up from you into heaven, will come in just the same way as you have watched Him go into heaven.” Paul described Christ’s appearing as the blessed hope and glory. The Lord’s return will bring happiness and be filled with great expectations. Jesus will come with high honor. He is called the great God and Savior, Christ Jesus.
The Bible says, “Our Savior gave Himself for us” (Titus 2:14). He sacrificed Himself by enduring personal loss for mankind. This phrase adequately describes Jesus Christ’s sacrificial death on the cross. Romans 5:8–10 says, “But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. Much more then, having now been justified by His blood, we shall be saved from the wrath of God through Him. For if while we were enemies we were reconciled to God through the death of His Son, much more, having been reconciled, we shall be saved by His life.”
Jesus Christ’s gift of salvation had two purposes. The first was to “redeem us from every lawless deed” (vs. 14b). The Greek word “redeem “means to liberate a captured person by paying the price demanded for his return. Jesus sacrificed Himself for us. 1 Peter 1:18–19 says, “knowing that you were not redeemed with perishable things like silver or gold from your futile way of life inherited from your forefathers, but with precious blood, as of a lamb unblemished and spotless, the blood of Christ.” Everyone was in open defiance to God’s law because of Adam and Eve’s disobedience in the Garden of Eden. This is the reason for Christ’s redemption of believers.
The second purpose was for Christ to purify or cleanse a people for Himself. Jesus is purifying a people group for His own possession. His chosen ones are zealous and enthusiastic for performing good works. It carries the aspect of being militant in serving God. Believers are obliged to do good works. Ephesians 2:10 “For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand so that we would walk in them.”
The reason believers are to wait expectantly for Jesus Christ’s return is that “the grace of God has appeared, bringing salvation to all men” Titus 2:11 (LSB). It is by God’s grace that Jesus died for us. We have been offered the free gift of salvation because of God’s mercy. His grace is unmerited and undeserving favor.
It is important to stress that the phrase “to all men” does not refer to universal salvation. In reality it designates the whole entity of humanity. It is a reference to the whole and not to the individual parts. The gift of salvation is offered to all of humanity, but each individual must respond separately. John 3:36 says, “He who believes in the Son has eternal life; but he who does not obey the Son will not see life, but the wrath of God abides on him.” Have you received Christ? God’s word says “But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, even to those who believe in His name.” (John 1:12)
Therefore, believers are to be anxiously waiting for the Lord’s return. We are to always be continually looking for Jesus Christ, obeying God’s Word, and patiently serving our Lord. So, perhaps He will come today! We are to be waiting expectantly!
