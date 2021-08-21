In anticipation of this visit, our family had read the Genesis account of the flood, “For forty days the flood kept coming on the earth, and as the waters increased they lifted the ark high above the earth. The waters rose greatly on the earth, and all the high mountains under the entire heavens were covered…The waters receded steadily from the earth. At the end of the 150 days the water had gone down” (Genesis 7:17-19; 8:3).
Based on these verses and the physical evidence of the Grand Canyon, many Christian geologists have concluded that it was carved out in a relatively short period of time by a sudden global calamity. Basically, the Biblical account squares with the laying down of successive layers of sediment and when the water stopped rising a huge sea of water was trapped above the location of the canyon and when a natural dam burst, a huge amount of water flowed through the recently-laid sandstone. Dr. Steve Austin has given this explanation, “It’s water on a colossal scale and that’s the story here in the Grand Canyon. It’s not a little water and a lot of time. It’s a lot of water in a little time.”
However, as we were observing this immense abyss, an official park tour guide approach with a group of students and so I recorded her explanation, “The bottom layer was formed 1.8 billion years ago when the world was a gooey hot molten lava mass. That mass cooled down to form a landmass which was at sea level. As time went on the seas washed up onto this landmass and laid down layers of sedimentary deposits. Next there was a huge tectonic event which formed the mountains around the world and the North American tectonic plate and Pacific plate collided to form an uplifted landmass which became this high Colorado plateau. The Colorado river then started to carve like a knife, like cutting through a layer cake of sedimentary rock. Yet even six million years ago the Colorado river was only 300 feet wide. How did such a narrow river carve a canyon several miles wide? The river didn’t do it on its own, but it was helped through other forms of erosion like rain, wind, roots that caused cracks and porous rocks that captured water which froze and expanded to make more rock falls. Every one hundred years the canyon gets wider by 15 inches at the rim.”
As the guide gave her evolutionary theory my young grandchildren kept giving me quizzical glances, doubting her many conjectures which she presented as objective scientific fact. So, I went up to her afterwards and said, “You only presented your one view. Do you ever share other plausible views?” She responded, “Well some people feel that it was aliens that dug the canyon and there is also the creationist view …”
I do not claim to be a scientist, but after doing some research I had some basic lay level questions about the guides explanation:
1. Why do so many so-called experts disagree so much on what formed the canyon and especially on how long it took to create it?
2. No other canyon on earth compares to the monumental processes that formed the massive Grand Canyon. Shouldn’t we see other evidence of similar Grand Canyons?
3. Falling rain or even a river like the Colorado which at places is only 80 feet across may cut channels but I don’t see how it could move a 1,000 foot thick layer of material equaling hundreds of cubic miles of rock out of a canyon 216 miles long.
4. If water erosion, wind and freezing caused rocks to fall at a 15-inch rate from the rim each 100 years for millions of years, wouldn’t one expect to see huge piles of rubble at the bottom of the canyon?
5. Why does the fossil record show rapid burial in numerous sedimentary rock layers, rather than one that occurred slowly over millions of years?
One of the most helpful modern examples which helps substantiate a creationist explanation of the Grand Canyon can be seen by the devastation left by the explosion of Mount St. Helens in 1980. A mixture of molten rock, gas and steam melted the snow, ice and huge glaciers on the mountain resulted in the largest landslide in recorded history. Decades later you can still view a landscape with huge canyons dug out which if you were a geologist and didn’t know anything about the history of the explosion, you would no doubt conclude that it took millions of years to form these canyons (when in fact the landscape is less than 50 years old).
The basic debate boils down to two factors: Time or Intensity? With either view one has to exercise faith in your theory, since no human was present to record what happened. Our family discussion after hearing the guide was what huge faith the guide had in her theory since, for us, it takes a lot more faith to believe her evolutionist explanation than to believe what Genesis says.
Ultimately, the plea of this article is that the reader would do his or her own research and not be swayed by so-called experts who come up with contradicting theories. Instead, read your Bible and trust the clear explanations that it gives for difficult questions about the world around us but most importantly, how to have a personal relationship with the Creator of our Grand Universe.
