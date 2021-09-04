Earlier this year I wrote an article arguing that the local church is essential. No matter what the government says, God’s word makes it clear that believers are called to continue gathering together for fellowship (Hebrews 10:24-25).
The government can tell Christians to stop stepping over the entrance of the church, but if the government decides to draw that line in the sand then they are the ones who have over-stepped their God-given jurisdiction. Romans 13 makes it clear that God ordains governments to reward good behavior and to punish bad behavior. But we must not forget that God is the one who ultimately defines what is right or wrong, not the government. As Christians, we must never forget that gathering together to worship God is always good.
The County of Los Angeles did not agree with that last statement and so in August of last year they sued Grace Community Church for refusing to enforce COVID-19 guidelines such as in-person meetings, wearing face coverings and physical-distancing requirements. The church immediately sued the state and county for restricting their constitutional rights for religious freedom.
Many Christians were confused about who was in the right, the state or the local church? Now the issue has been clarified considerably. Just this week, the LA County Board of Supervisors recognized they could not force churches to follow the health departments guidelines.
The board voted to pay the church $800,000 for legal fees (half will be paid by the county and half by the state). In total, the county will end up paying $1.35 million in legal fees for suing the church. The board released the following statement, “After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that some public health safety measures could not apply to houses of worship, resolving this litigation is the responsible and appropriate thing to do.”
I would completely agree with that statement. The county learned an expensive lesson about over-stepping their jurisdiction. The first amendment clearly states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”
As Christians we are to respect and uphold our country’s laws, but if they ever go against the law of Christ, as revealed in Scripture, then the outcome is simple. We must always obey God’s law over human law or run the risk of sinning against our conscience.
That issue of conscience also came into play with pastor James Coates and the Alberta Health Services (AHS) in Alberta, Canada. You may remember that he was put in jail because he could not agree with the stipulations of bail, which required him to stop leading his congregation. He knew, before God, that he had to stay in jail because he could not willingly agree to stop preaching the gospel.
On April 7, 2021 the AHS requested local law enforcement to seize the property of GraceLife Church. When church members continued to occupy the building the AHS ordered triple fencing to be placed around the entire campus. This did not stop the church from meeting. Instead, they found secluded locations where they could meet without being disturbed by the government.
On July 1, 2021 the church was able to move back onto their property because the AHS rescinded the restrictions that had previously been placed upon them. Pastor Coates sued the health department, but in June a judge dismissed the case stating that James Coates’ religious freedom rights had not been violated. Pastor Coates plans to appeal the decision.
COVID-19 has forced Christians around the world to confront their fears. Do we fear God and his command to continue gathering together? Do we fear a virus? Do we fear the government?
The leaders of Grace Community Church and GraceLife are to be applauded for standing firm in the face of opposition. Their conviction to gather as the local church will always be a cherished belief of true believers. Throughout history Christians have continued to meet in times or war and plague and states of emergency.
The apostle Paul gave us the right perspective when he wrote, “For this light momentary affliction is preparing for us an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison, as we look not to the things that are seen but to the things that are unseen. For the things that are seen are transient, but the things that are unseen are eternal.” (2 Corinthians 4:16-18)
