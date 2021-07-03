Our society is one of the wealthiest in the world while the average annual income of our planet is a little more than $2,500 a year! As a result of our wealth, many Christians in the U. S. struggle to live in a way that is rich toward God. This struggle brings specific temptations that must be understood in order to be resisted. The apostle Paul gave seven rules for rich living in 1 Timothy 6:17-19. The following principles will help Christians who are rich in earthly goods be rich in heavenly wealth as well.
Don’t Be Arrogant
The first rule for rich living is Don’t Be Arrogant. There is a natural tendency for wealth to make people think about themselves more highly than they should. Paul wrote, “As for the rich in this present age, charge them not to be haughty…” Instead of becoming isolated and insulated to others problems, wealthy Christian need to continually think of others as more important than themselves.
Don’t Set Your Hope on Wealth
The second rule for rich living is Don’t Set Your Hope on Wealth. Paul put it like this, “Charge them not to… set their hopes on the uncertainty of riches.” Earthly wealth is uncertain. We don’t know when an investment will lose value. If we allow the pursuit of wealth to consume our thoughts then we will be ineffective for the Lord. Proverbs 23:4, “Do not toil to acquire wealth; be discerning enough to desist. When your eyes light on it, it is gone, for suddenly it sprouts wings, flying like an eagle toward heaven.”
Set Your Help On God
The third rule is to Set Your Hope On God. This should be done because “He richly provides us with everything to enjoy.” Our society is consumed with pursuing wealth apart from God. This narcissistic madness will never be satisfied. But those who pursue God will have their needs met in ways that money cannot buy. Isaiah 55 says, “Come, everyone who thirsts, come to the waters; and he who has no money, come, buy and eat!”
Do Good
The fourth rule is Do Good. The goodness referred to in 1 Timothy is defined by God. This means much more than being a good neighbor. To do good means to understand that all your wealth is to be used for the glory of God! James 1:17 says, “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights in whom there is no variation or shadow due to change.” If everything you own is from God, then everything you do with your wealth should be done to honor him.
Be Rich in Good Works
The fifth rule is to Be Rich in Good Works. This does not mean that you can earn salvation with good works. Remember Ephesians 2:8-10 says, “For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast. For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them.” Good works come after salvation and those who are wealthy must use their resources to point others to God.
Be Generous
The sixth rule for rich living is to Be Generous. Paul wrote, “Be generous and ready to share.” This attitude protects against the stinginess that is often connected with those who accumulate wealth. Christians need to constantly have a generous attitude that is ready, willing, and able to give to the needs of others. This has a dramatic impact on how we view our wealth. We are stewards of the resources God has given us. We need to be ready to use them the way God wants them used.
Invest in Heaven
The seventh rule for rich living is to Invest in Heaven. Paul wrote, “thus storing up treasures for themselves as a good foundation for the future, so that they may take hold of that which is truly life.” Riches on earth naturally turn our thoughts away from heaven. They enamor us with a life that is transient and superficial. Like buying a ticket to Disneyland, the fun and games only last for a while. Those who are thinking of heavenly riches look to make investments that will last forever.
Instead of thinking about things, rich Christians need to think about people. Every human has a soul that will either enter eternity without Christ or with Him. We have to think about how we can use earthly wealth for heavenly good. That means investing in people and looking for ways to share the love of Christ with those in need. Jesus said, “Let your light shine before others, so they may see your good works and glorify God who is in heaven.” That is the attitude of those who want to live richly.
