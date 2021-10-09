We’re approaching the darkest time of the year again. People have started decorating their homes with objects that look like they are from a crime scene. Fake body parts are littered over people’s yards. Imitation grave stones and skeletons are carefully placed near immaculate lawns and driveways. Giant spiders with matching spider webs are strung across the garage. All this is done to help the neighborhood join in the festivities of the darkest night of the year.
I used to struggle to give an explanation to our kids about the carnage of October, but now I don’t hesitate. I tell them the history behind Halloween, and it all makes sense.
Halloween is undeniably connected with the occult. October 31 was chosen because of the ancient Celtic ritual of Samhain. It was considered the shortest day of the year and was chosen to celebrate the end of fall and the beginning of winter. The orange and black of Halloween comes from the orange of autumn and the black of winter. October 31 was known to those who celebrated Samhain as the day when the veil between the living world and the afterlife was at its thinnest.
Later, All Hallows Eve was established on Oct. 31 to distract from Samhain. It was supposed to prepare people for All Saints Day, which falls on November 1. The name was shortened from All Hallows Eve to Halloween, but instead of distracting people from Samhain, the traditions became even stronger.
Many of the traditions surrounding Samhain were brought to America during the 1800s. Bonefires, soul bread, and wearing costumes to fool the evil spirits were adapted to feed the people’s desire for a night of ghoulish entertainment.
In the early 1900s, Halloween became known as a night of mischief in America. Young people would roam rural communities stealing gates from homes and farms. This became so common that some communities began referring to October 31 as “Gate Night.” When Halloween came to the cities, things went out of control. Some American cities actually considered banning Halloween, but they were afraid of the backlash from the people. So instead they tried to organize it and make it “family-friendly.” After World War II, the candy and costume industries took hold of the holiday and began commercializing it. They were so effective in commercializing it that today, seventy-five years later, most people are unaware of the sinister history of Halloween.
The reason Christians need to be aware of the history of Halloween is because the Bible tells us to be discerning. Ephesians 5:8-11 makes it clear, “For at one time you were darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Walk as children of light (for the fruit of light is found in all that is good and right and true), and try to discern what is pleasing to the Lord. Take no part in unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them.” (ESV)
What is the right way for Christians to think about Halloween? Just ask this question, “Are we celebrating something that is good and right and true according to how God defines them, or is this a celebration of darkness?” If you take the time to study the history behind the costumes and the candy then you will see that they do not help fill our children’s minds with what God wants. Philippians 4:8 says, “Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.”
My prayer for believers during this dark season is that we would fill our homes and our lives with the light of the gospel of Jesus Christ. He is the one who said, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will not walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.” (John 8:12)
