In the book of 1 Corinthians, the author Paul says something to the church that has been resounding in my mind for the last couple of days.
He says, “For you can all prophesy one by one, so that all may learn and all be encouraged, and the spirits of prophets are subject to prophets. For God is not a God of confusion but of peace.” 1 Corinthians 14:31-33
To better understand this passage, you need some context. The Apostle Paul, the leader of this church, was addressing some issues going on in the church of Corinth. Some of the church attenders elevated the gifts of the Spirit above the clarity of the church service. This book of the Bible is literally about a pastor trying to get his wild church under control because it was getting out of hand. If you’ve ever been around one of us charismatic Christians, you know how weird we can sometimes get.
Prophecy is a spiritual gift. It is the foretelling of things to come or edifying the church through the word of God. Practicing the spiritual gifts is a good thing, unless it becomes a point of confusion for the rest of the church. In Corinth, there would be a group of people that would disrupt the pastor by standing up and prophesying or speaking in tongues (spiritual utterances).
These individuals valued their own experience and how spiritual they looked over the unity of the rest of the church. They chose chaos over love for one another. They valued a gift over people.
In Paul’s attempt to correct, he drops a bunch of wisdom. In this particular passage, He simultaneously encourages the use of prophecy all the while instructing them to keep it under control.
Gifting should never be valued over people. Gifting is always subject to the person. That means we control the gift; the gift doesn’t control us.
Paul needed to step in and correct because this church was focused on the gift, all the while turning a blind eye to the selfishness of the person operating in the gift.
Gifting has a way of covering character flaws…at least for a while. We have all witnessed it before. For example, a famous athlete, gifted in every way, caught doing something immoral.
It’s sad when gifting elevates an individual only for that person to disappoint us by doing something immoral. It seems to happen in every area of life. No community is left unscathed by the failure of character. Unfortunately, this will continue to happen because gifting is shiny and visible, while the character of an individual is behind the scenes and is revealed over time.
I want to encourage you to watch out for this trap. Gifting will bring you into special rooms and introduce you to all the important people, but character will determine whether or not you keep that influence. Centering your life around your character is a much longer route but will pay dividends the further you travel.
Chad Fagundes is Men’s and Outreach Pastor at Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. He can be reached at chad@kchanford.com or 559-582-1528.