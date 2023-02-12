Chad01.jpg
Buy Now

Chad Fagundes

In the book of 1 Corinthians, the author Paul says something to the church that has been resounding in my mind for the last couple of days.

He says, “For you can all prophesy one by one, so that all may learn and all be encouraged, and the spirits of prophets are subject to prophets. For God is not a God of confusion but of peace.” 1 Corinthians 14:31-33

To better understand this passage, you need some context. The Apostle Paul, the leader of this church, was addressing some issues going on in the church of Corinth. Some of the church attenders elevated the gifts of the Spirit above the clarity of the church service. This book of the Bible is literally about a pastor trying to get his wild church under control because it was getting out of hand. If you’ve ever been around one of us charismatic Christians, you know how weird we can sometimes get. 

Chad Fagundes is Men’s and Outreach Pastor at Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. He can be reached at chad@kchanford.com or 559-582-1528.

 

Recommended for you