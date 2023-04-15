Environmental disaster. Racial discrimination. Migrant worker exploitation.
The way that Golden State residents have treated its land and people certainly isn’t always gleaming, and the Central Valley and Sierra Foothill regions remain among the most challenged portions of the state, a press release stated.
Starting April 22, members of the Episcopal Diocese of San Joaquin will tour several of Central California’s troubling locales as well as places of healing and restoration as part of El Camino de la Pascua—or “The Way of Easter.” This 22-day-long, 1,100-mile tour of the Central Valley and Sierra Foothills will investigate places of crucifixion, hope and resurrection pertaining to environmental, migrant and racial justice.
The walking and driving tour includes stops at tragic locales such as the Japanese internment camp of Manzanar and farming communities impacted by the Westley tire fire site as well as wildlife preserves, community gardens and safe spaces for vulnerable populations. The camino will run April 22 through May 13, spanning from Ridgecrest and Taft in the south to Lodi in the north.
According to The Right Rev. David C. Rice, Bishop of The Episcopal Diocese of San Joaquin, “El Camino de la Pascua” will provide the opportunity, for The Episcopal Diocese of San Joaquin and partners, to begin a ‘reckoning’ with our past and present. This reckoning prompts us to acknowledge and hopefully to learn from our culpability and complicit participation in fostering oppressive systems and structures and circumstances, which have and continue, to oppress marginalized people. Moreover, our ‘Camino’ will direct our attention and yes, our hearts, to places of hope. It is that hope upon which we build a different future.”
The Episcopal Diocese of San Joaquin (EDSJ), a part of The Episcopal Church, consists of 19 faith communities throughout California’s Central Valley and Sierra Foothills as well as the Episcopal Conference Center at Oakhurst (ECCO).
EDSJ has embarked on similar journeys for justice in the past. In 2019, members participated in the Pilgrimage of Hope, a 17-day, 200-mile walk from Fresno to Sacramento that promoted advocacy for and awareness of the plight of California’s immigrants. In 2015, representatives of the diocese participated in the Tour Against Trafficking, a 763-mile bike tour that raised $50,000 to support organizations that support survivors of human trafficking.
“EDSJ continues to emerge as a Faith Community ‘on the move.’ This was evident in our ‘pilgrimage’ in 2019 and our ‘tour’ in 2015. We remain committed to joining our sisters and brothers, who are, far too often, not seen or heard, namely, those who are most marginalized. Thus, we remain ‘on the move’ to see, and listen, and to respond. That’s what this year’s ’camino’ is all about,” said Bishop Rice.