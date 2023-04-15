Environmental disaster. Racial discrimination. Migrant worker exploitation.

The way that Golden State residents have treated its land and people certainly isn’t always gleaming, and the Central Valley and Sierra Foothill regions remain among the most challenged portions of the state, a press release stated. 

Starting April 22, members of the Episcopal Diocese of San Joaquin will tour several of Central California’s troubling locales as well as places of healing and restoration as part of El Camino de la Pascua—or “The Way of Easter.” This 22-day-long, 1,100-mile tour of the Central Valley and Sierra Foothills will investigate places of crucifixion, hope and resurrection pertaining to environmental, migrant and racial justice.

