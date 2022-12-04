How good is your company’s benefits package? What kind of perks does your gym membership offer? Do your online subscriptions offer any special discounts that I need to know about? We have been trained to think about work and life in terms of immediate benefits. As Christians we need to make sure our minds are being trained to think in terms of spiritual benefits.
We need to ask “Is this helping me store up heavenly treasure?” “How will this job affect my relationship with God and my church family?” “Is this helping me redeem the time for the glory of God?”
David Saxton’s book "God’s Battle Plan for the Mind" has an entire chapter entitled “The Benefits of Meditation.” It is focused on encouraging Christians to meditate on God’s word. Instead of trying to empty our mind of thoughts, this type of meditation seeks to fill the mind and soul with the priceless truth of God’s word. The men’s group at Grace Bible Church just finished discussing this chapter and since there was such a good response from our study I thought it would be helpful to include the most salient points. Here are eight benefits of biblical meditation that can ignite the fire of spiritual growth.
Deepens Repentance - Haggai 1:5 tells us to, “Consider your ways!” (English Standard Version) As Christians it is important to remind ourselves that we need to always be growing in our love of God and others. We need to make sure we do not become complacent. Contemplating verses like Psalm 90:12 will help us stay humble and repentant for our sins, “So teach us to number our days that we may get a heart of wisdom.”
Increases Resolve to Fight Sin - 2 Corinthians 7:10 says, “For godly grief produces a repentance that leads to salvation without regret, whereas worldly grief produces death.” The world and human nature rebel against the idea of admitting blame for our actions. The Bible reminds us that admitting our sin is the only way to be healed from it. If we don’t admit our sin then the work of Jesus Christ dying on the cross for us would be pointless. But if we recognize our sin then there is no greater freedom that can be experienced then knowing our sin has been paid for.
Inflames the Heart for God - Psalm 112:7 has a wonderful promise, “(The righteous) is not afraid of bad news; his heart is firm, trusting in the Lord.” If a Christian has meditated on the faithfulness and sovereignty of God, then his heart will be ready for the difficulties of life. The fire in his heart will not be put out. It will continue to burn brightly for the Lord, even in trials. The Puritan pastor Thomas Watson wrote, “Meditation is the bellows of the affections.” In other words, the passion in a Christian’s life will be enlivened and enflamed by studying God’s word.
Increases Growth in Grace - The apostle Peter commanded Christians to “Grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.” (2 Peter 3:18) The most effective way to do this is to spend regular, prolonged time reading and thinking about the truth of who God is and how he wants us to live.
Provides Comfort and Assurance - “This is my comfort in my affliction, that your promise gives me life. The insolent utterly deride me, but I do not turn away from your law. When I think of your rules from of old, I take comfort, O LORD.” Psalm 119:50-52 These ancient verses still hold true because God’s promises are still in effect today. If you commit your life to Christ then God’s word tells us that you will not lose your salvation (John 10:28). That truth is like a strong tower that can withstand the onslaught of any storm or difficulty.
Creates Joy, Thankfulness and Contentment - I am often surprised how effective God’s word is at changing my attitude. I might be having a bad day, but as soon as I read a Psalm or listen to a hymn, my mood changes and I realize everything is going to be alright. God’s word is not only a manual for living life the way God wants. It is also a hymnal that gives words that our souls long to sing. “I will sing to the LORD as long as I live;I will sing praise to my God while I have being. May my meditation be pleasing to him, for I rejoice in the LORD.” Psalm 104:33-34
Deepens a Christian’s Experience - Thomas Watson has another poignant quote regarding the importance of meditation, “Shallow Christianity has become the blight of the modern church. Success no longer is measured by Christian maturity and discernment. Rather, it is judged by the quality of praise music, the comfort of the building, and the increased size of the congregation.” David Saxton shows that meditating on God’s word is a guaranteed antidote to shallow Christianity.
Improves Knowledge & Retention of God’s Word - Psalm 119 is famous for describing dozens of benefits for studying God’s word. One of the most practical benefits is that constant meditation on God’s word results in remembering the truth. Psalm 119:15-16 reads, “I will meditate on your precepts, and fix my eyes on your ways. I will delight in your statutes; I will not forget your word.”
Hopefully by reading through these benefits of meditation, the Christian will be motivated to carve out more time to give to the Lord. In a world of distraction we need to constantly be looking to renew our minds with the truth of God’s word.
Tim Dinkins is a pastor at Grace Bible Church Hanford. He can be reached for questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com