How good is your company’s benefits package? What kind of perks does your gym membership offer? Do your online subscriptions offer any special discounts that I need to know about? We have been trained to think about work and life in terms of immediate benefits. As Christians we need to make sure our minds are being trained to think in terms of spiritual benefits.

We need to ask “Is this helping me store up heavenly treasure?” “How will this job affect my relationship with God and my church family?” “Is this helping me redeem the time for the glory of God?”

David Saxton’s book "God’s Battle Plan for the Mind" has an entire chapter entitled “The Benefits of Meditation.” It is focused on encouraging Christians to meditate on God’s word. Instead of trying to empty our mind of thoughts, this type of meditation seeks to fill the mind and soul with the priceless truth of God’s word. The men’s group at Grace Bible Church just finished discussing this chapter and since there was such a good response from our study I thought it would be helpful to include the most salient points. Here are eight benefits of biblical meditation that can ignite the fire of spiritual growth.

Tim Dinkins is a pastor at Grace Bible Church Hanford. He can be reached for questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com 

