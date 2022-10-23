unnamed (13).jpg

 Marina Guzman

I recently went to a conference where one of the speakers said something that left me pondering. She pointed out that where our minds go, the rest of us is sure to follow. 

I began to think about our world today and the rise in mental health issues among our generation. Everywhere we turn, we hear news about the woes of our economy. Evidence of political and social unrest are splashed across social media platforms. Inflation is rising. Politicians are lying, etc. It is no wonder that we are seeing more reports of mental health cases in this generation than any generation before. The current conditions of our world are scary and painful.

When our minds are constantly fixated on everything wrong with our society, it’s easy for us to begin to view life through a lens of pain. When we’re focused on the pain, we begin to lose trust and find ourselves suspicious of everyone and everything. Anger and fear are natural emotional responses to pain. When we operate out of those emotions, we tend to make choices that lead us to feel shame. Before we know it, we are caught in this cycle: suspicion, fear, anger, shame, back to suspicion.

 Marina Guzman is Children’s Ministry Director at Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. She can be reached at marina@kchanford.com or 559-582-1528.

 

