The Bible says, “the one who states his case for seems right, until the other comes to examine him.” (Proverbs 18:17). This principle teaches the importance of asking discerning questions.
It protects against making hasty decisions. It protects against buying a used car before taking it to your mechanic. It protects against choosing a construction company before comparing different dates. It also applies to questions of health and medicine. It protects against only taking one doctors opinion on a medical procedure. Proverbs 18:17 means you should never stop listening after the first person speaks. Always ask questions. Compare what you hear with the worldview presented in the Bible.
One of the difficulties of living through COVID-19 (C19) has been the difficulty of finding checks and balances for what we have been told about the virus and it’s ever-changing solutions. The California state of emergency started in March 2020. It wasn’t until October 2020 that a medical alternative was given for the initial C19 policies. That medical alternative is called the Great Barrington Declaration (GBD), and it has received over 850,000 signatures by doctors, medical professionals and concerned citizens around the world.
Can you guess where I first heard about the GBD? It was while listening to a pastor give guidance from God’s word on living through C19. That might sound surprising to some, but if you read the Bible, then you know Christians are obligated to ask questions because we are called to be discerning about all things, even a virus.
The Bible describes a group of people in ancient Greece who had a reputation for being discerning. The people lived in Berea and believers there were noted for examining everything the apostle Paul told them. They were interested to see if what he taught lined up with scripture (Proverbs 18:17). This is a fascinating account because the Berean believers were not testing a false teacher. They were not testing a snake-oil salesman who was trying to fleece the flock out of their hard-earned money. No, they were listening to the apostle Paul. He was one of the greatest scholars of his day. It is also fascinating because the Bereans were not scholars with multiple degrees in front of their names. They were ordinary students of gods word who knew how to use it as a litmus test for everything they heard.
The state of emergency in California made it very difficult for Christians to be good Bereans regarding the lockdown. We did not have time to examine what we are being told. Based off a faulty scientific projection, we were told that the C19 would result in 2.2 million Americans dying from the virus. We had very little to compare those numbers with. It wasn’t until much later that it was discovered that those initial estimate were not accurate. The estimates were based on 81% of the population getting sick and 0.9% of those people dying. For California that would’ve meant 355,500 deaths out of a population of 39.51 million people. As of today, there have been 76,821 reported deaths from the virus in California. It is tragic that anyone died from the C19. But we must not forget that it is the grace of God that the original estimates did not come true.
The inaccuracy of some scientific predictions prove the wisdom behind the Bible’s call to examine what we are told. We are to question statements and compare them to the absolute truth of Scripture. We are to encourage checks and balances in a world of imperfection, where we know mistakes are bound to be made. We do not reject reason. We encourage the careful examination of facts in order to make informed decisions.
COVID-19 has made some people forget the Bible’s call to examine “The one who states his case first.” There’s nothing wrong with asking questions of the CDC, or the CDPH, or the governor's state of emergency. Instead of silencing questions about C19, we should be asking questions and at a minimum, seeking answers that allow each person‘s conscience to be at ease and at rest with the choices they make.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.