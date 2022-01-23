January 22, 1973: 49 years ago the Supreme Court of the United States handed down their landmark decision that legalized abortion in America.
In response to that infamous decision, President Ronald Reagan, on Jan. 13, 1984, issued a proclamation designating Jan. 22 as the first National Sanctity of Human Life Day.
This Proclamation says, in part, “Contrary to the purpose of law, to the character of medicine, to the habit of charity, and to the spirit of our founding, abortion has become routinized in America. No one can mistake abortion for the gentle art of healing. Each day in our land the promise of life is stolen from thousands of the unborn, the first flower of their unique existence crushed forever. But, as many philosophers have pointed out, the effects of such acts of violence are just as profound on those who perform them as on those who undergo them… We can, as is written in Deuteronomy, choose life, so that we and our descendants may live.... I call upon all Americans to reflect on their heritage as a free people under God and the duty incumbent upon each of us to recognize the personhood of every individual and to defend the life of every innocent person from the moment of conception until natural death. Let us gather in homes and places of worship during this annual observance of National Sanctity of Human Life Day to offer reparation for the appalling tragedy of abortion and to rededicate ourselves to works of charity and justice on behalf of America's unborn children and their mothers.”
Churches throughout the United States annually observe Sanctity of Human Life Sunday on the third Sunday in January, recognizing the sacredness of every life as created in the image of God. God’s gift of life in the unborn child is celebrated while those lives that have been lost to abortion are commemorated with prayers to end this atrocity in our nation.
On Dec. 1, 2021, the groundbreaking case of Dobbs vs. Jackson’s Women’s Health Center was brought before the Supreme Court of the United States. The High Court heard oral arguments that challenged a Mississippi law that banned abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
As the Court considers these arguments under the backdrop of two cases, Roe vs. Wade and Planned Parenthood vs. Casey, this ruling, expected sometime late spring, could be monumental and possibly set the stage for a reversal of Roe. However, a reversal would not mean a complete end to abortion in the United States. It would simply mean that states like Mississippi would have the freedom to restrict abortion or ban it entirely.
Since Roe v. Wade, over 63 million babies have been aborted in the United States. Two generations have grown up knowing that abortion on demand is legal and accessible. Some believe that the issue of abortion will and should never be overturned and that the battle for life that wages in the hearts of Americans is a battle that cannot be won. But the truth is — this battle can be won, and is being won. With the advancement of medical technology in fetal development, we understand this science more clearly than we did in 1973. Neonatal technology is advancing so that pre-term babies can survive outside the womb at a much earlier point in gestation. 3D ultrasound has enabled us a window into the womb to see the development of the baby and its unquestionable humanity even in the earliest weeks after conception.
“Science reveals the undeniable humanity of the unborn child. By 15 weeks, an unborn baby’s heart has beaten nearly 16 million times. She already shows a preference for her right or left hand, responds to taste, and can feel pain. They and their mothers deserve protection in the law.”
— Marjorie Dannenfelser, President, Susan B. Anthony List
Should the High Court rule in favor of the state of Mississippi, this may mark the beginning of a new era where the lives of our unborn babies will receive equal protection under the law. For the first time since 1973, states would be allowed to legislate to legally protect the lives of their unborn citizens.
This would be a post-Roe America where we and our descendants may live.
