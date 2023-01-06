It’s a new year! I am a resolution person. I love fresh seasons, goals and setting up frameworks to help me grow! I am forgiving if I fail miserably. I also do not care if I end up starting over multiple times throughout the year. I always want to grow.
Part of the resolution process for me always begins with reflection. Here’s a personal observation: I am still dealing with the effects of 2020. It seems that while “normal” things may be present, I am not “going back” to the same heart and visions of 2019. Some of the changes I’ve noted are great! I’ve realized that spending time at home with my family is even more doable and beneficial than I ever realized. I no longer want to be as busy as I used to be and I put forward more effort in developing the atmosphere in my home.
Some of the new normal is not so beneficial. I have gained a cynical tone to most of my responses. I also have lost a few friendships. I am not sure I trust people as deeply or as easily. I assume good of people, but maybe not great? I feel a tighter grip on my finances which competes with a heart of generosity.
These are some of my issues. What are yours?
Looking forward, I am focusing on investing in relationships. My resolution this year is to invest in creating/developing/growing a deeper authentic community; people I am fully myself with and whom I choose to trust.
This is why this is going to be hard:
- Trust is risky. Trust requires exposure to parts of myself that are very important to me. To receive rejection, criticism or to be contradicted in those areas would be potentially painful.
- Trust is work over time. I understand that I can trust a lot of people for a few minutes, but over the long haul, trust is given trims by disappointment and may shrink without work.
- Trust is sometimes a decision more than an actual feeling. I find myself not actually believing people WANT to be there for me. I feel I am better off figuring it out on my own. To trust my people, I simply (not so simply!) make the decision to reach out instead of do everything myself. I also don’t allow suspicion to be my source of answers. I must decide to assume better.
So here’s to 2023! I know where I need to grow. I am praying on it regularly, submitting myself to it painfully, and not allowing time to breed isolation and shallow connections. Scripture teaches us about the need to be seen, known, and loved.
I believe this is why God is so accessible even though He is so awesome and Holy. Because He sees us, knows us, and still loves us. I trust the Lord because with full knowledge of all my weaknesses and brokenness of my heart, He is still faithful to draw me closer.
Whatever your area of growth, I bet you if you look at God, He will show you a great example. He can show you how to be more generous, more wise, more self controlled, more assertive, and more passionate. Whatever your resolution, He is the ultimate example!
