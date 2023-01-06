Candace002 (1).jpg
Candace Cortez

It’s a new year! I am a resolution person. I love fresh seasons, goals and setting up frameworks to help me grow! I am forgiving if I fail miserably. I also do not care if I end up starting over multiple times throughout the year. I always want to grow.

Part of the resolution process for me always begins with reflection. Here’s a personal observation: I am still dealing with the effects of 2020. It seems that while “normal” things may be present, I am not “going back” to the same heart and visions of 2019. Some of the changes I’ve noted are great! I’ve realized that spending time at home with my family is even more doable and beneficial than I ever realized. I no longer want to be as busy as I used to be and I put forward more effort in developing the atmosphere in my home.

Some of the new normal is not so beneficial. I have gained a cynical tone to most of my responses. I also have lost a few friendships. I am not sure I trust people as deeply or as easily. I assume good of people, but maybe not great? I feel a tighter grip on my finances which competes with a heart of generosity.

Candace Cortez is Executive Pastor at Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. She can be reached at candace@kchanford.com or 559-582-1528.

