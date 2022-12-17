Candace002 (1).jpg
Buy Now

Candace Cortez

Have you ever lost something SUPER important to you? When my husband and I first got married, we didn’t have much. We didn’t really put our ducks in a row before we got married. Neither of us had graduated from college, we didn’t have major career plans, and we didn’t have much in savings. We did know we were committed to figuring it all out together.

With our very limited income, we purchased simple rings for each other to signify the eternity of our bond to each other. Around 14 days into being married, while walking around in the grocery store together, which was way more exciting at that stage than it is now, my husband grabbed his head with his hand and exclaimed “Oh no, my ring is gone!” It was loose on his finger and we were not able to get it refitted. We re-traced his steps but never tracked it down. It was a bummer for sure and we knew we couldn’t afford another for a while. It took a few months, but we saved and bought another simple band.

During those few months when my new husband walked around town, without the obvious distinction of being a married man, nothing about the quality of our marriage actually changed. He was still devoted to me and I to him. We served one another in love and focused on preferring each other over everyone else. He didn’t walk out during my first time being sick and I didn’t leave when our finances remained tight. The ring did not make the marriage. That was way deeper.

Candace Cortez is Executive Pastor at Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. She can be reached at candace@kchanford.com or 559-582-1528.

Tags

Recommended for you