Candace Cortez

Summer is on its way! In classic spring-cleaning fashion, my family took on a few outside home improvement projects in preparation for spending more time there. Our teenage son was drafted for the job of helping refinish our patio.

It was a long strenuous project on a Saturday, that none of us particularly enjoyed…although there was a portion of my mom heart that was glad for a project that required all “hands on deck” (pun intended).

My son, who is still learning how to be a hard worker, was pacing himself (to say the least!) It was almost laughable the amount of water breaks he required. It seemed that if we had a flow of conversation while working, certain thoughts required him to stop painting to consider his answers, rather than being able to work steady through the chit chat. My husband and I kept laughing with each other, reminding him to get back to work, and that he could talk and roll on paint at the same time.

Candace Cortez is Executive Pastor at Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. She can be reached at candace@kchanford.com or 559-582-1528.

 

