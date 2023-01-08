One of the benefits of living in the modern English-speaking world is the amazing access we have to the Bible. It is possible to find dozens of plans to read the Bible. Ligonier ministries has a helpful list of updated plans to choose from at www.ligonier.org/posts/bible-reading-plans. The plans range from Robert Murray M’Cheyne’s classic reading plan (1842) to the ESV’s online plans that will actually let you listen to the Bible for free. Personally, I find it helpful to read God’s word chronologically and with a manageable reading schedule. That is why I am recommending the Five Day Bible Reading plan.
This plan can be downloaded for free at https://www.fivedaybiblereading.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Bible-Reading-Schedule-2023.pdf Once you download it you will see that it allows the reader to finish the Bible in a year with only five days of reading a week. I have found this to be a reasonable schedule because it is not always possible to read several chapters every day of the week. If you miss a day in the middle of the week, you can still reach your goal by catching up the next day.
I also appreciate how this plan places the Psalms and poetry books in tandem with the historical books of the Old Testament. For instance, Psalm 19 is read the same day as the creation account in Genesis 1-2. The plan also includes reading the New Testament chronologically at the same time, which is also helpful because it is easy to overlook the historical order of the books if you read the Bible from cover to cover. There is some disagreement over the exact timing of the books of the Bible, but I have found this reading plan is quite accurate. I discovered that Job is placed at the end of the plan because the person who developed the plan believes it is one of the earliest books, but it “is hard to fit elsewhere.”
When it comes to being motivated to read God’s word I think the reader can do no better than to see what Scripture says for itself. Hebrews 4:12 says, “For the word of God is living and active, sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing to the division of soul and of spirit, of joints and of marrow, and discerning the thoughts and intentions of the heart.” (ESV) Our hearts are so prone to deception (Jeremiah 17:9) that we are able to easily become complacent and sinful. We must constantly look at ourselves in the mirror of God’s word (James 1:22-25). We must seek to be like the man who “looks into the perfect law, the law of liberty, and perseveres, being no hearer who forgets but a doer who acts, (for) he will be blessed in his doing.” (25)
Psalm 119 is a beautiful call for God’s people to recognize the value of His word. It says, “How can a young man keep his way pure? By guarding it according to your word. With my whole heart I seek you; let me not wander from your commandments! I have stored up your word in my heart, that I might not sin against you. Blessed are you, O Lord; teach me your statutes! With my lips I declare all the rules of your mouth. In the way of your testimonies I delight as much as in all riches. I will meditate on your precepts and fix my eyes on your ways. I will delight in your statutes; I will not forget your word.”
I appreciate the Psalmist’s commitment to not forget the word of God. This takes time and it takes focus. We are forgetful creatures, so we have to constantly fill our minds with the truth of God’s word or we will forget. Having a bible reading plan is just one way we can seek to have our minds transformed by God’s word. As Romans 12:12 says, “Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.” May this year be full of God’s word in our lives so that we may live in a way that is pleasing to Him.