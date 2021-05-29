Most things in life have a healthy side and a destructive side. The same is true even for some seemingly always negative things. For example, fear.
It’s something we tend to always see as a negative, because who wants to be afraid? Being afraid usually means you’re either in real danger of harm, or you’re plagued with anxiety over some perceived potential harm. Of course, this harm could be of the physical, emotional, or social variety. So many things can cause pain in this life, so it is naturally a negative thing to live in fear of them. Fear is destructive. And it can be used to manipulate, control, and destroy us – both by other people, and by the enemy of our souls. 2 Timothy 1:7 says “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.”
You’ve probably heard of healthy fear, right? Such as, it’s probably best to have a healthy fear of snakes. That doesn’t mean you never leave your house because you’re terrified a snake might be around every corner. It means when you see a snake, you keep your distance because it could potentially harm you. But that’s not really fear, is it? It’s more like common sense, right?
So, should we actually be afraid of anything? Franklin Roosevelt famously said “...the only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” This paradoxical statement sounded great in a speech meant to reinspire the confidence of the American people at the end of the Great Depression. It does communicate a certain wisdom about the destructive and paralyzing nature of worry. I think there is actually something we should fear, and it is not as tongue-in-cheek as the clever speechwriter’s “fear itself”.
We find the truth about what we should fear repeated in Proverbs 15:33, Job 28:28, Psalm 111:10, Proverbs 1:7, Isaiah 33:6, and Proverbs 9:10. Over and over again, these verses say the same thing: “Fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom.” And there are numerous other verses repeating things like “The fear of the Lord leads to life...” (Proverbs 19:23), “The fear of the Lord is a fountain of life…” (Proverbs 14:27), and “How blessed is everyone who fears the Lord…” (Psalm 128:1).
In the New Testament, Paul writes to the Philippians: “...continue to work out your salvation with fear and trembling”. (Philippians 2:12) So what does this mean? We should be afraid of God? Yes, He is all powerful, just, and righteous, and we are weak and sinful. But doesn’t God love us? Yes, so much so that He gave His only son so that we could be pardoned and spared. So, how do we reconcile these two truths? With fear and trembling, my friends. But, also with gratitude and worship. God is to be feared, obeyed, and taken seriously. Yet He is our perfect Father who lovingly invites us and makes a way for us to come to Him. If we don’t know Jesus as our savior, we are under His wrath. But for those who accept the free gift of salvation through Christ, we are under His perfect love. This is the choice the apostle Paul and I encourage you to work out with fear and trembling. It is a healthy fear that leads to wisdom and life. It leads to being called a child of God.
And do you know the number one thing God repeats to His children over and over again more than anything else in the Bible? “Fear not.”
