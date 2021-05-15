A few weeks ago, I was inspired by a story in the Book of Numbers, which is found in the Bible. It’s a story that is familiar to most Christians, but it doesn’t have the reputation of being an inspiring one because of the drama and dysfunction that it contains.
For context, this book records a lot of camp life for the people of God, Israel. In short, God saves his people from slavery in Egypt and begins to have a relationship with them. He leads them to the desert where He begins to show them how to live in holiness. The problem is Israel can’t seem to get it right because of the rebellion found in man’s heart.
Jumping to Numbers, chapter 16, we see the “inspirational” story about Korah and his rebellion.
Three guys by the name of Korah, Dathan and Abiram start a rebellion against Moses and Aaron, the presiding priests/leaders of Israel. The rebellion starts because Korah and his band didn’t like the way these men were leading, even though it was how God had directed them to lead.
Korah and his crew gather 250 additional men and come up against Moses and attempt to overthrow his office. This upsets Moses, but even more so, it upsets God. Here is God’s response to the whole situation: “The Lord said to Moses and Aaron,‘Separate yourselves from this assembly so I can put an end to them at once.” (vs. 21)
God’s response to this rebellion was to move them out of the way. I’m going to destroy these fools. If you have ever dealt with difficult people while in leadership, I’m sure you just did a fist pump in private.
Even though I’d love to say that Moses replied, “Go for it, God,” I’d miss the inspiration of the story.
Moses’ reply in verse 21 is this: “But Moses and Aaron fell face down and cried out, ‘O God, the God who gives breath to all living things, will you be angry with the entire assembly when only one man sins?’”
Moses and Aaron pray for the lives of those participating in the rebellion - asking God to not be harsh towards these people and to spare their lives!
How beautiful. Moses had every right to feel justified in the judgment of God, yet he puts his face in the dirt and prays for those who are harassing him. I wish we had more leaders respond like Moses. Leaders that don’t lash out toward those who are being led astray, but respond with compassion and pray for those who persecute them.
It makes me think of all the businesses, families, and relationships that would still be alive today if, as leaders, we were faster to prayer than judgment.
The story continues with Korah, Dathan and Abiram, along with their mob, paying the price for their rebellion. Then, the rest of the camp grumbles and a plague is sent out by God to the rest of the camp.
Moses and Aaron once again fall on their face to pray. This time, they end up saving the majority of the camp from the judgment of God.
Leaders who pray release the compassion of God. Are you dealing with followers or employees who are difficult? Maybe, instead of being quick to discipline, you should be quick to prayer.
Believe it or not, prayer can change your business, your family, and any relationship. Give it a try.
