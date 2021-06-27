The little city of Hanford was only a year old and still part of Tulare County when the Rev. John McKelvey served as minister of the First Methodist Church in 1877.

The Itinerant preacher covered his circuit by horse and buggy, traveling to Hanford, Grangeville and Kings River churches and various revival meetings. Although the Hanford church remained part of the Grangeville charge until 1880.

Upon separation, the Rev. J.R. Gregory was appointed as Hanford church’s first full-time minister. His salary was set at $500 although he received only $442 and part of that was in the form of hay for his horse, a side of bacon, a log of fruit, eggs, a chicken and homemade butter.

That same year, a committee was appointed to study the possibility of building a church. A lot was purchased for $80 at the southeast corner of what is now Eighth and Douty streets (site of the present Masonic Temple), an old schoolhouse; moved onto the site and the congregation had the first building it could call its own.

On each of the three occasions, the church expanded with a building program, it was caught in bad times with a debt.

In 1891, the congregation sold its property to the Masonic Lodge and rented the building until a new church could be built on another site. Located at the northwest corner of Irwin Street and Lacey Boulevard (now the Fox Theater location), it was the first one the Hanford Methodists would have from scratch. Membership in 1896 was 172 members, a figure that was to double within the next four years. The Rev. George A. Miller, later to serve as bishop, was pastor from 1896 to 1899.

With growth of the congregation, thoughts turned again to constructing a new facility. The present church was consecrated in 1927 and cost about $38,000. The pipe organ cost another $4,500, furnishings $2,700 and the architect’s fee was $2,000.