For most people, the failures that happen in their lives keep them from trying again. We often see in movies and shows that someone has a fear to overcome and they are given the ability to do better. It’s a script, it’s inspiring, but it doesn’t change our circumstances. Be it a past trauma or just a bad attempt, it’s labeled a failure and many times stop us from the next try. I understand this — we all do — it makes perfect sense to stay safe.
It makes sense to stay in the areas where we are most gifted. There are books dedicated to playing to your strengths and they make a lot of money. We like being told that we don’t need to battle back from the falling down of failure.
Spiritually, relationally, physically, academically, vocationally, we all fail. However, if you are a person of faith, if you are a believer in God, and a follower of Christ, there is a big change from this thought process waiting for you. In the book of Proverbs, we see a counteracting thought to accepting failure.
“For the righteous may fall seven times, and rises again, but the wicked stumble in time of calamity.”
The argument to this point is, “just falling is not failing” or “You haven’t gone through what I’ve been through.” These are both great statements to combat the thought. There are answers though, they are in that chapter just before this verse. The author of Proverbs gives good descriptions of who and what is being talked about. Picking this up in Proverbs 24:10-16, let’s talk about what each verse is trying to say.
10: Don’t be lazy in distress, you won’t be as strong as you could be.
11: Be a person that helps others in great distress and need.
12: There is grace for you that comes from God.
13: Don’t settle for that which is not the best.
14: Holding to the wisdom will make a great future for you.
And last, just before verse 16, is a warning said to those who are wicked.
15: Do not try to trip up my people.
“For the righteous may fall seven times, and rises again, but the wicked stumble in time of calamity.”
The reason a righteous man, a believer in God, a follower of Christ, will get back up and is called to get up, is because we are meant to be all the things leading up to verse 16. It is in you regardless of your failures or your lack of anything. We can achieve the simple action of standing back up, trying again, and attempting past our fears of inadequacy.
I know some of us have had enormous hurt and loss in our lives. Moving forward sometimes seems unrealistic. So, remember this — we are meant to stand again, to attempt or try again. If there is something trying to hold us back, that is not our responsibility. Have faith in the One asking you to stand. Create faith in the midst of the failure.
Rene Solis is Director of Koinonia School of Ministry, a ministry of Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. He can be reached at ksm@kcfchurch.org or by calling 559-582-1528.