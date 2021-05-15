Some years ago, I was part of a team that visited Russian pastors in the Ural Mountains, near Kazakhstan.
We stopped for lunch at one pastor’s home near Ufa, Bashkotorstan. The meal was flavorful, the conversation was stimulating, and the dessert was delicious. I cannot remember what was served for the main course, but oh, the delightful dessert was unforgettable. This pastor was also a beekeeper. So, he served honeycomb and bread. The bowl of dripping honeycomb was passed around the table. We placed that sticky goodness on our plates alongside pieces of bread. This was a first time experience for me. I was unsure how to extract the honey from this waxy substance. However, I observed our host eating the honey and figured out the process. Our table manners went out the window. The proper way to eat it was with your fingers. The discarded honeycomb was piled on your plate, and bread was used to mop up the honey.
That memorable experience floods my mind every time I read biblical metaphors about eating or tasting food. “How sweet are Your words to my taste! Yes, sweeter than honey to my mouth! From Your precepts I get understanding; Therefore, I hate every false way. Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path.” (Psalm 119:103–105, All Scripture quotations are from NASB95) The Psalmist compared meditating on the Bible to eating honey. Biblical contemplation enlightens our soul’s understanding of personal sin like honey benefits our physical body through its nourishment.
King David described all aspects of God’s Word in this way, “The law of the Lord is perfect, restoring the soul; The testimony of the Lord is sure, making wise the simple. The precepts of the Lord are right, rejoicing the heart; The commandment of the Lord is pure, enlightening the eyes. The fear of the Lord is clean, enduring forever; The judgments of the Lord are true; they are righteous altogether. They are more desirable than gold, yes, than much fine gold; Sweeter also than honey and the drippings of the honeycomb. Moreover, by them Your servant is warned; In keeping them there is great reward.” (Psalm 19:7–11) David compared the Scriptures to honey and the drippings of the honeycomb.
Moreover, his son Solomon expanded upon this theme. “My son, eat honey, for it is good, Yes, the honey from the comb is sweet to your taste; Know that wisdom is thus for your soul; If you find it, then there will be a future, and your hope will not be cut off.” (Proverbs 24:13–14) “The word ‘honey’ can also refer to a thick syrup made from grapes and dates. In Arabic, the word used for this kind of fruit syrup is the same as the Hebrew word for honey from bees. As a symbol, honey stands for abundance (Ex. 3:8; 13:5; 33:3), the believer’s delight in God’s Word (Ps. 19:10; 119:103), and the rightness of God’s Word to His people (Ezek. 3:3).” (Nelson’s New Illustrated Bible Dictionary)
Then the unnamed Psalmist described one result from spending time with the sweetness of God’s Word. “How can a young man keep his way pure? By keeping it according to Your word. . . Your word I have treasured in my heart, That I may not sin against You.” (Psalm 119:9, 11) Internalizing God’s Word gives us guidance, wisdom, and keeps us from sinning. Our interaction with the Scriptures strengthens our relationship with our Creator.
Vance Havner, that popular Southern preacher from the twentieth century, once told the following story. “A little boy who had been begging his father for favors all day came once more into his daddy’s office. ‘What do you want this time?’ asked the weary parent. ‘I don’t want anything,’ was the astonishing reply. ‘I just want to be with you.’ If our Heavenly Father could be surprised He certainly would be, I am sure, if for once we prayed for no specific needs in particular but only sought His Presence and fellowship.”
I am sure Dr. Havner believed in God’s omniscience. For our Lord knows all and is not shocked by anything. However, a human father might be astonished to hear his child desired to spend time with him. What a thrilling experience!
So, the Bible encourages believers to know the Lord better. “O taste and see that the Lord is good; How blessed is the man who takes refuge in Him!” (Psalm 34:8) God has asked us to discover how wonderful and desirable the LORD really is. Our Heavenly Father will bestow favor upon all who trust and take refuge in Him. The Scottish Reformer, John Knox (1513-72), has said, “Let no day slip over without some comfort received from the mouth of God.”
So, I challenge you to spend time with the Lord this week by meditating upon His Word like the drippings of the honeycomb. Make it your priority to spend quality time in His presence, and you will be blessed beyond measure.
