This big mush is bound to steal your heart! Agnes has a lot of energy so daily walks and exercise are highly suggested. She loves to play and do “parkour” and is particular about other dogs so a meet and greet is required if there are other animals in the home.
Agnes met a volunteer's 14-month-old son yesterday and although she was not aggressive or mean, she was really excited and was jumping a lot. Agnes loves belly rubs, cuddles and treats and would love to relax at the end of her day. Agnes takes treats very gently and loves to roll around in the grass. A 6+ foot fence is required for Agnes and supervision while out in the yard is a must.
If you’re interested in meeting Agnes, please come by during open kennel hours on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.!
The Valley Animal Haven is located at 990 East D St, Lemoore. Call (559) 997-3601 for more info.