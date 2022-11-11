image005.jpg

CalVCB Executive Officer Lynda Gledhill dropped off more than 100 bags of travel-size toiletries to Wellspring Women’s Center Development and Communication Associate Jessica Mougharbel.

 

 Contributed

To bring greater attention to the issues surrounding domestic violence and to provide extra support for victims, the California Victim Compensation Board (CalVCB) on Monday donated more than 100 bags of toiletry items to the Wellspring Women’s Center in Sacramento.

During October, which is national Domestic Violence Awareness Month, CalVCB staff collected toiletry items for emergency to-go bags to help victims who are fleeing their abusers. Each bag contains items such as shampoo, soap, toothpaste and deodorant, for women and children who are rebuilding their lives.

Each year, thousands of women and men in California are victims of intimate partner violence. CalVCB offers resources for victims, including compensation for crime-related expenses, such as relocation, income loss, medical and mental health treatment, and residential security.

