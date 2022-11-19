dog-4223905_1920.jpg

It's a good idea to make travel plans early if you're bringing a pet. 

 Pixabay

Winging it can be a good thing. It takes the pressure off of having to plan and make decisions — and opens the door to spontaneity and free spirit. However, winging it also comes into play when you’re simply procrastinating. There is a time and a place for winging it and reserving a hotel room for you and your pet is not the time (or place).

If you really want a stress-free and enjoyable trip with your furkid, you should start by planning where you’re going to stay and book your accommodations ahead of time. Booking your pet-friendly hotel room well in advance has many advantages that definitely outweigh the lure of being spontaneous and/or procrastinating.

Get the room you want (and need)

Follow Trips with Pets at www.tripswithpets.com. 

Recommended for you