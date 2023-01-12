One of the most common questions I get at Karing for Kreatures is whether CBD or other natural remedies work. Though this may seem like a simple question, there is a lot to consider.

To begin, owners should know that the FDA has little authority over the companies that manufacture supplements and holistic treatments. To put it simply, this means that the companies are not required to produce definitive proof that the products work as indicated. It also causes concerns for purity in the manufacturing process. That being said, some people swear by natural remedies or supplements, and despite studies showing proof, they rely on anecdotal evidence (meaning observations of improvement in their pet).

Since my educational background is one which is science based, I am by nature a skeptic. My approach to supplements and holistic treatments are conducting my own small scale, informal clinical study by testing products on my own and my staff members' pets. Salesmen are not a fan of my process, but I do this to provide clients with as much information as possible. If I do not observe improvement, then I do not recommend it. That is not to say my opinion is scientific fact, however I cannot, with a clear conscience, recommend something that I do not think works. In my practice there are a few remedies I have consistently seen positive results.

Dr. Kaitlen Lawton-Betchel grew up in Lemoore. An alumni of West Hills College and Fresno Pacific University, she graduated from Midwestern University in Arizona with her doctorate of veterinary medicine and her business certificate. Dr. Kait currently practices out of Karing for Kreatures Veterinary Hospital, also known as K+K.

The hospital is located at 377 Hill St., Lemoore. To make an appointment, call 559-997-1121.

Her column runs every other Thursday.

Recommended for you