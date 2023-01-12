One of the most common questions I get at Karing for Kreatures is whether CBD or other natural remedies work. Though this may seem like a simple question, there is a lot to consider.
To begin, owners should know that the FDA has little authority over the companies that manufacture supplements and holistic treatments. To put it simply, this means that the companies are not required to produce definitive proof that the products work as indicated. It also causes concerns for purity in the manufacturing process. That being said, some people swear by natural remedies or supplements, and despite studies showing proof, they rely on anecdotal evidence (meaning observations of improvement in their pet).
Since my educational background is one which is science based, I am by nature a skeptic. My approach to supplements and holistic treatments are conducting my own small scale, informal clinical study by testing products on my own and my staff members' pets. Salesmen are not a fan of my process, but I do this to provide clients with as much information as possible. If I do not observe improvement, then I do not recommend it. That is not to say my opinion is scientific fact, however I cannot, with a clear conscience, recommend something that I do not think works. In my practice there are a few remedies I have consistently seen positive results.
Fish oils or flax seed oils provide omega three fatty acids which can be useful for skin, heart and neurological issues. In my own dog, I have observed improvement to his skin and coat. Some owners observe a side effect of their dog having a fishy odor. If this is the case, a flax seed oil-based product may be preferable. If the additional step of a supplement is troublesome, there are prescription diets with appropriate doses for each of these conditions. Ultimately, Omega three fatty acids can have many benefits without significant risks.
Arthritis is another common concern of pet owners. There are many treatments for this condition. An effective supplement treatment is Glucosamine/Chondroitin Sulfate. Glucosamine acts as a mild anti-inflammatory and is used by the joints to make cartilage components. Chondroitin inhibits destruction and promotes production of cartilage components. Sometimes these are used in combination with other joint supplement nutrients. There are many brands available, such as Cosequin, Dasuquin, Glycoflex, etc. At my practice, I prefer Rejensa. Rejensa is a new product that has a patented molecule called N-butyryl glucosamine (Gluco Blu). This was developed at Queen’s University School of Medicine in Canada, by a clinical scientist by the name of Tassos Anastassiades, MD, PhD. In a double-blind study, Rejensa was shown to be clinically effective in only 16 days. Though I was very skeptical, after testing the supplement on several staff pets and my own elderly Chihuahua, the positive results could not be ignored. A joint supplement will not cure your pet from joint pain, but it can help keep you aging pet more comfortable.
Liver issues can benefit from S-Adenosyl-L-methionine (also called S-adenosyl methionine, S-adenosylmethionine, SAMe, or SAM). This is a chemical that is found naturally in the body. SAMe is sold in the United States as a dietary supplement and is often combined with Silymarin (milk thistle). Brand names are Denamarin or Marin. In humans it has shown to improve survival of alcohol induced hepatitis and liver disease from Hepatitic C. In pets, it has been shown effective for liver disease and Aminita mushroom toxicity. In addition to Denamarin, Hills offers a liver diet l/d for pets with liver disease.
L-Lysine is often used to treat herpes positive cats. Lysine is an essential amino acid that helps with calcium absorption and assists in the production of anti-bodies. In nature, cats obtain lysine through their diet, however, there are lysine supplements which come in treat, gel, or powder forms. Studies have shown Lysine effective to reduce herpes outbreaks in humans. However, in veterinary medicine, there have been no conclusive studies. Clinically, I have observed mixed reviews. I have some clients who report dramatic improvement while lysine treats are given and a return of symptoms when lysine treats are discontinued, while others report no change. Giving a bulk dose at one time has found to be more effective, than a gradual small dose by sprinkling powder over a bowl of food to be eaten gradually through the day. For this reason, I carry lysine treats in my hospital. As with most supplements, I encourage owners to look for clinical improvement in their own pet.
Since the legalization of marijuana in California, the hot topic in supplements for both humans and pets is CBD. CBD had been growing in popularity over the past decade. In humans it has been proven effective for many conditions, such as anorexia, nausea and seizures to name a few. In pets, similar claims are made. Being the owner of an anxiety-ridden cat and chronically plucking rescue parrot, I invested several hundred dollars in CBD products formulated in a reputable lab. After hearing the sales pitch, I was enthusiastic to use the miracle drug for my pets. Additionally, I knew carrying such products would be income-generating to my hospital, since clients ask for CBD almost daily. Sadly, the results were very disappointing. My bird kept plucking and my cat kept hiding. So, I enlisted a few staff pets to try the CBD products and none of my staff observed improvement. Dr. Collins observed an increase in her pet’s anxiety. At this point, I’m interested to see how CBD products develop for veterinary use. Recent studies are showing promise for arthritis and aggression in dogs. I will continue to watch for studies and look forward to adding CBD to my practice at some point in the future.
Ultimately, pet owners who wish to use supplements should be mindful of quality, due to the lack of regulation by the FDA. Regarding efficacy, I suggest tracking your own pet’s progress and then make a conclusion about the product, based on your pet’s clinical improvements. Also, keep in mind, there are prescription medications that are FDA approved for these medical conditions if supplements and natural remedies do not help.
Dr. Kaitlen Lawton-Betchel grew up in Lemoore. An alumni of West Hills College and Fresno Pacific University, she graduated from Midwestern University in Arizona with her doctorate of veterinary medicine and her business certificate. Dr. Kait currently practices out of Karing for Kreatures Veterinary Hospital, also known as K+K.
The hospital is located at 377 Hill St., Lemoore. To make an appointment, call 559-997-1121.
Her column runs every other Thursday.