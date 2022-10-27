Hanford Dia de Los Muertos is happening again at the Hanford Mall on from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov.  2. This time bright green signs will be placed around the mall parking lot to remind the public that the event is back again.

Halloween and great fun for children of all ages. Halloween is also being practiced in other countries. For example, in Mexico the tradition is taking some steam. As well, Dia de Los Muertos has gained steam in the United States to the point that it has become a big deal across the country. Locally, Armona had their event Oct. 23 in front of their Kings Arts Center. Fresno’s Arte de Americas Museum does a month-long celebration. On Oct. 28 Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has their event.

Hanford’s Dia de Los Muertos has its event organized by us, the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. Our event is on the traditional day and has been since 2017. In actuality, two days on the calendar are devoted to the event, Nov. 1 and 2. HMTC does the celebration on Nov. 2 every year.

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the executive artistic director of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. 

