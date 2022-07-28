Pet owners frequently visit my clinic with complaints of their dog or cat’s bad breath. Aside from foul odor, some observe symptoms such as drooling, pawing at the mouth, swelling around the eyes or mouth, bleeding from the mouth, or a sudden refusal to eat. At this point, there is a serious dental problem. Once your pet has periodontal disease, a costly dental procedure under general anesthesia will be needed to address the infection, but what can you do to prevent this problem?
This may sound silly, but just like in humans, daily brushing is best. If you plan to brush your dog’s teeth, training should begin as a puppy. If you start early, most dogs can be trained to allow owners to brush their teeth once a day. Be sure to use a toothpaste designed for pets because many human toothpastes have ingredients that are toxic to pets. Besides safety, your dog will be much more inclined to accept a chicken flavored paste than a spicy mint flavor. A pet or baby toothbrush usually works best because of their small size. Be cautious if you use the type of brush that slips over your finger because your finger could get bit and if the brush slips off, your pet could swallow it. I acknowledge that brushing isn’t right for everyone, and I, myself, do not brush my dogs’ teeth. However, some do make the commitment and the dog benefits. Be aware that in most cases, cats do not tolerate brushing.
Dental wipes for pets are another option. These wipes are much like a baby wipe and are used over your finger to clean teeth. They do present a hazard of being bit, so they should only be considered if your pet is calm and cooperative. The wipes work like a brush by rubbing off surface debris. Most contain ingredients to minimize bacteria and plaque buildup, but they cannot get into the tight cracks like a brush can, so this is a downfall.
If brushing and wipes are too big of a commitment, there are other options. Hills makes a prescription diet for dental health. It is called t/d Dental Care. Its specially designed kibble is shaped to scrub the surface of the tooth. Along with the kibble design, there are ingredients to reduce plaque and tartar. If your pet does not have other dietary needs, this may be the easiest way you can keep plaque and tartar to a minimum.
Water additives are another option. They come in a tablet, liquid, or powder that can be added to your pet’s drinking water. They contain ingredients that have been shown to prevent plaque and tartar while reducing unwanted bacteria. Though these can be an easy addition to a pet care routine, I do not generally recommend them. I have found some pets drink less due to the additives; this is especially true in cats. If you want to try water additives, be sure to track your pet’s drinking and discontinue if there is a reduction in water consumption.
Dental chew toys are another tool to keep your pet’s teeth clean. These items are designed to scrub the plaque off the cat or dog’s teeth, without your active involvement. Cat dental chew toys are sometimes filled with catnip to engage the cat’s interest, while dog chew toys are usually scented and flavored of meat. Some dog chew toys can be filled with treats or Kong squirt can filling, keeping your dog chewing for an extended period. Dental chew toys are of less benefit than brushing, but they are almost effortless to the owners.
Additionally, there are dental treats. These are products that are busy at work cleaning your dog or cat’s teeth, while the unsuspecting pet thinks they are getting a treat! There are countless brands available, with Greenies being the most recognized. Since the market is flooded with products of varying quality, you should verify that the product you choose is recommended by the VOHC (Veterinary Oral Health Council). If you visit the VOHC website, you will find a list of recommended products. I only carry dental products approved by the VOHC to assure my patients are receiving oral health products that have been thoroughly tested. I carry Tartar Shield cat treats and dog biscuits. These products have shown to significantly reduce plaque and tartar if used daily.
Rawhide chews are made from hides of cows and other animals and can be beneficial to your dog’s oral health. They chip away at plaque and tartar as the dog gnaws on them. Because they can be a choking hazard, rawhides should only be given supervised. I recommend Tartar Sheild Soft Rawhide Chews. The rawhide is chopped into bite size pieces, then mixed with a patented formula clinically proven to significantly prevent plaque and tartar build up. This compressed rawhide treat, helps clean the teeth, reduce bacteria, clean teeth, freshen pets’ breath, without the choking hazard of traditional rawhide.
Finally, protect your pets’ teeth by avoiding hard bones and antlers. These are a common cause of chipped and broken teeth. Small bones and antlers also present a choking hazard. Even large bones should be avoided. It may be tempting to provide your dog with a meaty cow leg bone from the butcher but be aware of bacterial contamination that can be passed to the humans in your household through those sloppy doggie kisses. To be safe, I recommend Nylabones. They are made of nylon with a variety of flavors and scents. Many have textures to help with tartar and they are much less likely to chip or break a tooth. So, reach for a Nylabone rather than a real bone or antler.
As you can see, pet owners have numerous choices when it comes to home dental care. Since the market choices are overwhelming and greatly varied in quality, be sure to check the VOHC website for approved products. This will allow you to make sure your dental products meet a standard of effectiveness through clinical trials. Despite the best home care, annual dental screenings are important. The AVMA estimates that approximately 80% of dogs and cats experience some degree of periodontal disease by age three. This means that veterinary dental cleanings are recommended every 1-3 years.
With the teamwork of pet owners and your veterinarian, we can assure your pet has the best oral health possible resulting in healthy teeth and fresh breath.
Dr. Kaitlen Lawton-Betchel grew up in Lemoore. An alumni of West Hills College and Fresno Pacific University, she graduated from Midwestern University in Arizona with her doctorate of veterinary medicine and her business certificate. Dr. Kait currently practices out of Karing for Kreatures Veterinary Hospital, also known as K+K.
The hospital is located at 377 Hill St., Lemoore. To make an appointment, call 559-997-1121.
Her column runs every other Thursday.