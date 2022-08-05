When I was growing up in the '60s, there were certain “rites of passage” a pre-teen girl went through. Charm bracelets commemorated important events in her life, her first colored lip balm (never lipstick!), her first pair of kitten heels, her first crush. Also, the gift of her first diary, with a lock and key, although the key would soon be lost. It was a way to confidentially confide her deepest thoughts and dreams away from the prying eyes of parents.
The most famous diary of all time is The Diary of Anne Frank. A young Jewish girl, she was gifted the diary in 1942 when she turned 13. This was just before her family went into hiding from the Nazis. For two years she documented their life until she was found and taken away. Years later, her father returned to the hiding spot and discovered her diary had survived. It went on to be published for the world to see what Germany had done.
I think the diary should be required reading in high school.
Many historical figures have kept diaries and journals. Marco Polo documented his travels to the East. Leonardo da Vinci sketched out inventions. Beethoven may have been deaf, but he could write. Marie Curie wrote down her explosive findings until radiation poisoning got her in the end. And Winston Churchill documented WWII.
I kept diaries from 1967 to 1990. When I was 15, I was emptying the garbage when I saw a stack of green books beside the dumpster. They were blank inside. Writers have a hard time resisting an empty page. We want to fill it with ink, chicken-scratch handwriting and all the thoughts we have in our heads. It was a treasured find. Now I can only locate four of them. Do I go back and read them? Not yet. I’m not sure I can handle truths.
But, I’m not the first to discover the use of discarded ledgers. In the late 1800s, the government and military gave unused accounting books to the Plains Indians. They had no written language so they did pictorial art describing hunts, famous battles and Valentines to woman. When traders and collectors discovered these books, they ripped out pages to sell individually. Author Margaret Coel’s mystery, "The Story Teller," tells of this travesty.
With social media used for expression, I’m not sure if anyone is interested in the written word anymore. If you are, there will be a presentation at the Kings County Library, Hanford, on Aug. 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. titled “Write the Stress Away” and given by Martha Martinez. This is a free event.
Sunny Frazier is a long-time resident of Lemoore. She has written for newspapers, military and law enforcement publications. She is also a Navy Vet. To contribute a comment, contact her at Sunny69@comcast.net