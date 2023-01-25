Each year, a group of young women are selected to represent California’s dairy farm families who contribute to making the state No. 1 for milk production in the U.S. These Dairy Princess ambassadors and alternates are selected during events at Districts throughout the state, where they showcase speaking skills, knowledge of dairy and plans to represent the industry during their one-year term. The 2023 contests kick off in April and will run through June.
California Dairy Princesses serve as industry advocates in their home district and throughout the state, supporting the reputation of milk and dairy products through appearances at various events. Dairy Princesses and alternates participate in a mandatory orientation and training where they receive professional development coaching.
The California Dairy Princess Program has been in effect since 1958. Currently seven districts hold local contests, which represent 48 counties in the state of California. The California Dairy Princess contest is supported by California dairy producers through the California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB).