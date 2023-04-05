Seaman Jasmine Cole, a native of Corcoran, California, serves aboard a U.S. Navy warship operating out of Norfolk, Virginia.
Cole joined the Navy one year ago. Today, Cole serves as an operations specialist aboard USS Forrest Sherman.
“I joined the Navy because I wanted stability and to try something new,” said Cole. “I needed a new challenge and direction in my life, and the Navy has given me that.”
Cole attended Corcoran High School and graduated in 2017.
Skills and values similar to those found in Corcoran led to success in the military.
“I learned in Corcoran to respect authority,” said Cole. “That is a big part of the Navy; you have to respect your chain of command."
These lessons have helped Cole while serving aboard USS Forrest Sherman.
Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers provide a wide range of warfighting capabilities in multi-threat air, surface and subsurface environments.
A Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and a phalanx close-in weapons system.
More than 300 sailors serve aboard USS Forrest Sherman. Their jobs are highly specialized, requiring both dedication and skill. The jobs range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry along with a multitude of other assignments that keep the ship mission-ready at all times, according to Navy officials.
As a member of the Navy, Cole is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“We project power all over the world, protect the maritime sea lanes and ensure freedom of the seas,” said Cole.
With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.
"Our mission remains timeless — to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level," said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. "This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy."
Cole and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I'm proud of getting my surface warfare supervisor and identification supervisor qualification, which are a step up from my current grade,” said Cole.
As Cole and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“So far, serving in the Navy has meant putting myself out there more,” said Cole. "I've done a lot of things that are out of my comfort zone, and I'm grateful for the opportunity."
Cole is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.
“I want to thank my wife who supports me so much, and also supervisor, Earl Trammell, who has taken me under his wing since I came on board,” added Cole. "He's taught me everything that I know now."