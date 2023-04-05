Cole_Jasmine.jpg

Seaman Jasmine Cole, a native of Corcoran, California, serves aboard a U.S. Navy warship operating out of Norfolk, Virginia.

Cole joined the Navy one year ago. Today, Cole serves as an operations specialist aboard USS Forrest Sherman.

“I joined the Navy because I wanted stability and to try something new,” said Cole. “I needed a new challenge and direction in my life, and the Navy has given me that.”

