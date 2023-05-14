Reaching back to 1455 two factions of British nobility waged civil war that lasted 30 years. It was called The War of the Roses because roses were the badges of the families: the Lancaster’s claimed the red rose while the white rose went to the York’s. The fallout gave an opening for the Tudors to start their own royal run. There are plenty of books about this period but I prefer Alison Weir’s take.
In "The Rose Tattoo," another Lancaster shows up—Burt Lancaster. A Tony-winning play written by Tennessee Williams, it was made into a movie in 1949. It reappeared as a trade paperback in 2010. The story of an angry Italian woman who is beguiled by a stranger who looks a bit like her husband.
Italy is another destination in "Rose of Anzio." This four-book series by Alexa Kang is a WWII love story of a soldier sent to Italy and the woman who follows him.
However, there’s no love lost in Stephen King’s "Rose Madder." After surviving fourteen years in a violently abusive marriage, Rosie Daniels finally flees for her life. But her husband is a police officer and very good at finding people, even if he is losing his mind.
Many books have come out lately about the role women played in WWII. One of the best is "The Rose Code" by Kate Quinn. The story centers around three women recruited to work on decoding German transmissions at Bletchly Park.
M.J. Rose is an author I enjoy. Her latest, "The Friday Night Club," just hit the shelves. While men have long been credited with producing the first abstract paintings, the true creator was actually a woman — Swedish artist Hilma af Klint. In the 1900’s, she brought together a mysterious group of female painters and writers. I can’t wait to read it.
A book that became a bestseller is "The Name of the Rose" by Umberto Eco. Set in 1327, it’s the story of a monk who plays detective to solve a murder. The novel has sold over 50 million copies worldwide, becoming one of the best-selling books ever published. It’s also one I struggled to read. Religion, philosophy, highly intellectual and way too long (almost 600 pages), I resorted to the movie starring Sean Connery.