Sunny Frazier

Reaching back to 1455 two factions of British nobility waged civil war that lasted 30 years. It was called The War of the Roses because roses were the badges of the families: the Lancaster’s claimed the red rose while the white rose went to the York’s. The fallout gave an opening for the Tudors to start their own royal run. There are plenty of books about this period but I prefer Alison Weir’s take.

In "The Rose Tattoo," another Lancaster shows up—Burt Lancaster. A Tony-winning play written by Tennessee Williams, it was made into a movie in 1949. It reappeared as a trade paperback in 2010. The story of an angry Italian woman who is beguiled by a stranger who looks a bit like her husband.

Italy is another destination in "Rose of Anzio." This four-book series by Alexa Kang is a WWII love story of a soldier sent to Italy and the woman who follows him.

