The City of Hanford Parks & Community Services Department’s Longfield Center now offers two new recreational opportunities for members of the public, including one specifically for seniors, it announced Friday.
For years, the Hanford Seniors Creative Writing Group has brought seniors together to socialize over a common love of writing, culminating each year with a printed collection of their work called "Hanford Rambling Prose."
In recent times, the group has struggled to find a reliable, permanent home. But thanks to a renewed partnership with the City of Hanford, members will now gather at the Longfield Center’s conference room at 10-11 a.m. every Tuesday. During the hour, members will read what they have written since the time they last met.
“We’re trying to attract more seniors to the Hanford Seniors Creative Writing Group,” said group facilitator Marlene DiNicola. “Come to the Longfield Center on Tuesdays to have fun, meet new people, and share your work with the group in a friendly environment.”
There is no cost to join the Hanford Seniors Creative Writing Group. Members can choose to write any form of prose, including short stories, poems, fiction and non-fiction.
The group has already held two meetings at the Longfield Center.
Starting next week, anyone interested in learning more about their iPhone can attend iPhone for Newbies classes, taught by self-professed iPhone junkie Cianne McGinnis. McGinnis has been an iPhone owner since 2007, and since then, has spent countless hours mastering tips and tricks on YouTube.
“I’m excited to share my knowledge with anyone who feels overwhelmed by this new technology,” McGinnis said. “The classes will be taught at a slow pace, and all questions are welcome.”
McGinnis is offering two levels of classes. The first level 1 class is from 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 in the Longfield Center conference room. Additional level 1 classes (same content) will take place from 1–2:30 p.m. on Dec. 8, 13 and 15. Level 1 classes will then transition to Tuesday-only classes.
The first level 2 class will take place from 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 in the conference room. Additional level 2 classes will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. every Thursday.
Each class is limited to five people and the class fee is $5 per class.
Classes will be taught with the utilization of a large TV screen so participants can follow along on their own iPhones.
For questions about either of these programs, or to reserve your spot in an iPhone for Newbies class, please call the Longfield Center at 559-585-2530.
The Longfield Center is located at 560 S. Douty St, Hanford.