The City of Hanford Parks & Community Services Department’s Longfield Center now offers two new recreational opportunities for members of the public, including one specifically for seniors, it announced Friday.

For years, the Hanford Seniors Creative Writing Group has brought seniors together to socialize over a common love of writing, culminating each year with a printed collection of their work called "Hanford Rambling Prose."

In recent times, the group has struggled to find a reliable, permanent home. But thanks to a renewed partnership with the City of Hanford, members will now gather at the Longfield Center’s conference room at 10-11 a.m. every Tuesday. During the hour, members will read what they have written since the time they last met.

