The Meat and Potatoes of Life: Saved by the bolognese
Buy Now

Lisa Smith Molinari

This holiday season, I’ve done everything differently. Due to a nasty respiratory infection that has been terrorizing my lungs and sinuses for nearly a month, our family’s time-honored Christmas traditions have been replaced with alternative holiday rituals.

Normally, I would fill bowls with festive red and green M&Ms and place them throughout the house, enticing our family members with this special holiday treat. Instead, I’ve adorned our house with sticky bottles of cherry flavored Robitussen DM and Kleenex tissues sopping with verdant snot. In lieu of singing Christmas carols, I’ve been uttering deep, raspy vocalizations that would give “Exorcist" demon Pazuzu a run for his money.

Rather that put on my grandmother’s red beaded necklace for a pop of holiday color, I’m wearing two deep circles around my eyes so dark, I look like I was hit by an Amazon delivery truck. Instead of hitting the stores for Christmas presents lovingly picked for loved ones, I’ve done all my shopping slumped over a laptop, ordering thoughtless gift cards with messages that say “Merry Christmas!” but really mean “Go out and buy your own damned gift this year, sucker.”

www.themeatandpotatoesoflife.com

Recommended for you