The existence of war is one of the tragic realities of human history. Ever since Adam and Eve rebelled against God there has never been a time when the selfish pride of human hearts has not stained the pages of the past. It is depressing to be reminded of how much blood has been shed because of the depravity of the human heart. A person might naively hope for a time when one generation will be able to pursue peace long enough to bring an end to the ravages of war, but history is as cold and hard as steel. It has shown that the weapons of human depravity are never satisfied. A society may cry out for liberty, equality, and fraternity but it will eventually be drowned out by man’s lust for more power, more control and more wealth!
The Bible is not naive about human depravity. It is actually where we learn just how wicked humanity is. Jeremiah 17:9 says, “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately sick; who can understand it?” Only God knows the true depths of our wickedness. That is why the next verse says, “I the LORD search the heart and test the mind, to give every man according to his ways, according to the fruit of his deeds.” He is the true judge who understands our sin. His holiness demands that every sin is punished. His supernatural agape love also demands that he provides a way for our sins to be paid. By the grace of God, this was accomplished through the supernatural death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Those who repent of their sins and trust in Christ as their Lord will be saved from their rebellion against God (Romans 10:9-10). They will be taken out of the camp of the enemy and brought into the family of God (Romans 8:15).
Understanding this reveals the absolute folly of those who seek to find peace apart from God. The vain pursuit of human power is addressed in dramatic fashion in the book of Psalms. Under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit, king David wrote four stanzas in Psalm 2 that each provide different perspectives that support the same point. And the point is this. Only those who submit their lives to God will be able to find lasting peace.
The first stanza in Psalm 2 is used to rebuke those who rebel against God. The Psalmist writes, “Why do the nations rage and the peoples plot in vain?” The author answers his own question by describing the fundamental issue. He does not write about their desire for political gain or economic benefit. He writes about their desire to rebel against God. If you analyze any battle in human history that God did not ordain, you will find that their rebellion against God was the initial motivation.
The second stanza is written from God the Father’s perspective. “He who sits in the heavens laughs; the Lord holds them in derision.” He promises to override all earthly kings by placing his chosen king in power. That king is Jesus Christ. And his hostile takeover of the kingdom of darkness took place when he defeated Satan and death by dying on the cross and rising from the dead! That is why the third stanza says, “You are my Son; today I have begotten you.”
The third stanza focuses on the work of God the Son. It anticipates the day when Jesus Christ will return to the earth in judgment at his second coming. At that time he will be given authority over all the nations.When his enemies rise up against him he will "break them with a rod of iron and dash them in pieces like a potter's vessel." No one will want to be an enemy of God on that day!
The fourth stanza contains a warning that resembles the work of the Holy Spirit. If the kings of the earth will serve the Lord with fear and rejoice in God with trembling then they will be able to find refuge in him and they will not perish in their rebellion against him. The warning holds true for the individual as well. Each person must realize that if they have not submitted their life to Christ then they are living in rebellion against Him and it will not end for them.
As Christians we must remember that the end is near. Today could be the day that Christ returns to usher in the day of wrath against the sins of mankind. We must warn those around us that there is "one God and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus."(1 Timothy 2:5) We must also not become anxious when our own nation is caught up in political turmoil. We must trust in God to give us the peace that surpasses all understanding (Philippians 4:4-7). And if we do that we will find the rest for our souls that we desperately need.
