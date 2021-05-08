The tagline of the marriage conference our church recently hosted was this, “Change Your Marriage Forever!” To some it might have seemed like an unrealistic promise, but to those who attended the conference it was shown to be a likely outcome because the principles taught were grounded in God’s word. If put into practice, these principles have the power to create beautiful changes in a marriage.
The speaker of the conference, Pastor Scott LaPierre, started by making sure each of us were coming with a humble attitude that was focused more on our own weaknesses in marriage than our spouses’ weaknesses. He made it clear that no marriage is perfect. God actually wants to use our marriages to show us areas we need to grow in so we can be made more into the image of Christ.
There were five sessions in total, and each of them was helpful to make sure we were calibrating our expectations, thoughts, and actions in marriage to the clear guidelines given in Scripture. The first session focused on temptations that husbands and wives face in marriage. I appreciated how honest Pastor Scott was when he showed how the Fall impacted Adam and Eve’s relationship with God and with each other.
He showed that a correct understanding of Genesis 3:16 reveals that wives will want to resist the leadership of their husbands. The same verse shows that husbands will have leadership in the home, but this responsibility also brings the temptation to be domineering. Pastor Scott gave hope to both husbands and wives to resist these temptations to sin by obeying God’s commands. If wives respect their husbands and husbands love their wives, then they can reverse the effects of the Fall in their marriage and see their love for each other and for God grow! (Ephesians 5:25-33)
The second and third sessions went deeper into understanding how a husband is supposed to love his wife and how a wife is supposed to submit to her husband. It was helpful to see how difficult both of these commands are for a married couple to pursue. In fact, they are impossible to accomplish without each of them recognizing they can not fulfill them on their own power. The supernatural sacrificial love of Christ must be the model that each Christian marriage pursues in marriage.
The fourth and fifth sessions were also convicting because husbands were told that God’s word expects them to treat their wives with honor and care that goes far beyond what the world expects from husbands (1 Peter 3:7). It was helpful to hear him say that husbands need to make their wives feel loved. The last session was on wives respecting their husbands. The clear teaching from God’s word was counter-cultural to the confusion of our society. It made it clear that wives are to honor their husband so that they feel respected.
Although my wife and I have been married for almost fourteen years, this was actually the first marriage conference that we have been able to attend. We were grateful for this opportunity, but we kept thinking how good it would have been to have gone to a conference like this earlier in our marriage. There are so many misconceptions about marriage that are learned from the world. Christians need to make sure that every aspect of our marriages are being given over to God and purified by “the washing of water with the word.” (Ephesians 5:26). If that is done then we can know we are pursuing marriage God’s way!
