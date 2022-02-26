Upon meeting California Highway Patrol Officer Timothy Palmer, my first impression was of a professional and competent law enforcement officer.
Officer Palmer has been an employee of CHP for fifteen years and has been stationed in the Hanford station for almost two years.
Palmer enlightened me with his description of what the CHP is and what they have jurisdiction over.
“California Highway Patrol has jurisdiction over all of California," he said. "Any road, anywhere in the state, we can enforce laws. We are not limited to the highways.”
To better understand the changes made over the past two years of the pandemic, I asked Officer Palmer to explain his typical work experience before COVID-19.
“Our typical day would be to go out and to provide the highest level of safety, service and security to the people of California, making sure the roadways are safe. Handling traffic law enforcement,collision prevention by patrolling the roadways," he explained.
I provided the hypothetical scenario of a collision on I-5 for Officer Palmer to walk me through the a routine pre-pandemic response.
In this scenario, one car rear-ended another in rush hour traffic. No major injuries are reported in the emergency call.
“First there wouldn’t be any restrictions on physical distancing. We would show up at the scene, provide the traffic safety and control, ensure that the roadway is cleared in a timely manner to keep the motoring public moving," he said. "We would make sure that the accident participants are not injured or if they are injured, ensure they get the treatment they need from the fire department. Next we investigate the collision to find out the cause, create a report and if need be issue citations.”
I then asked how this routine response would play out in a post-COVID situation.
“For the Highway Patrol, nothing has really changed. The commissioner spoke early on saying CHP would handle business as usual. Our goal again is to provide the highest level of safety, service and security to the people of California and we’ve maintained that," he said. "Adjustments were made with public safety in mind such as social distancing, adhering to the mask mandates and testing. But the day to day work has not changed.”
I was curious how the mask mandate had affected the effectiveness of the officers as first responders. As someone who is hard of hearing myself, masks have made it difficult to communicate even without adding a car accident into the mix.
Officer Palmer shared that many CHP officers have noticed the added challenge the masks provide. By obscuring facial expressions and muffling speech, many officers have found this to create a new layer of difficulty to their job.
Currently CHP officers are wearing a mourning ribbon on their badges due to the death of officers in the line of duty, be they COVID related or by acts of violence.
Officer Palmer added that the California Highway Patrol is held to a very high standard. Each officer undergoes an extensive background check prior to hiring as well as a 28-week academy. He spoke of the intensive firearms training they received in the academy and how it is important that each officer is thoroughly educated on when and how to draw and fire their weapon.
Readers can drive in peace knowing Officer Palmer and his fellow CHP officers are on the roads keeping them safe.