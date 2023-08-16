The Meat and Potatoes of Life: Saved by the bolognese
Buy Now

Lisa Smith Molinari

At the risk of sounding like an old bag, I must say: The world is completely different than it was when I was a kid.

I know, I know, that isn’t exactly a shocking revelation. Pretty much every generation has been saying that since the Earth cooled. Still, I can’t help but be alarmed at how drastically life has changed in the past 40 years, thanks to the veritable tidal wave of technology that swept over the world since 1983.

Anyone like me, who grew up before the global network referred to as the “Internet” came along, was accustomed to living simply, without instant 24/7 information and connectivity. When we wanted information, we looked it up in books or asked others. Even after telecommunication was introduced — first with the telegraph in 1837 and then the telephone in 1876 — it still took considerable time and effort to send and receive information.

www.themeatandpotatoesoflife.com

Recommended for you