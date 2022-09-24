The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has temporarily restricted boat use at the Mendota Wildlife Area in Fresno County.
Due to an overgrowth of invasive water hyacinth, trailered boats will be temporarily prohibited from entering the Mendota Wildlife Area for use in Fresno Slough. The restriction is effective immediately and scheduled through Feb. 13, 2023.
Water hyacinth, an invasive aquatic plant native to the Amazon, can be detrimental when introduced to non-native environments. In addition to impairing pumping operations, hyacinth forms dense mats in the water which can tangle boat props and impede navigation. This year, an overgrowth of water hyacinth has limited access to traditional waterfowl hunting areas on the north and south sides of the wildlife area’s Tule Island.