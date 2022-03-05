I had the pleasure of sitting down with Sgt. Nate Ferrier to discuss the Kings County Sheriff's Office and how things have changed since we last spoke in August of 2020.
The most obvious of change for Ferrier is that he has been promoted.
We talked about his new responsibilities and what had stayed the same.
“Previously, I was only the Public Information Officer part time and now I have assumed that role in its entirety. I am also now the court liaison, the field training coordinator, and I am still the president of the KCSDA [Kings County Deputy Sheriff's Association]," he said.
While on patrol, I asked Ferrier if the auto parts shortage was affecting the vehicles in the fleet. He did mention that the Dodge Chargers, the preferred vehicles of the department, have been unavailable to be acquired for new patrol vehicles. Ferrier said that currently the new patrol vehicles will be trucks of an undisclosed make and model.
I briefly touched on the topic of the public opinion of law enforcement, and how and if things had changed since we last spoke in the summer of 2020.
"...We last spoke was during the riots and we'd had a lot of community support then. Thankfully we live and work in Kings County where generally the overall public response is positive to law enforcement. I've said this before, it's a small stronghold here in California where the public really has a positive respect for law enforcement agencies and we are lucky to have that,” he said.
The KCSO has seen recent transfers from other departments, Ferrier said.
Ferrier explained, "The operational side was well staffed but there was some need in the jail due to correctional officers transferring out into operations."
Among the type and frequency of crimes the KCSO are called in to investigate, drug-related crimes seem to be on the top of the list, Ferrier said.
“The most common calls for service tend to be drug related, theft or traffic," he said. "I won't say that is a comprehensive list but those are the calls for service I see with the most frequency. We have a major problem with drugs in Kings County."
Ferrier noted that the KCSO Explorer Post is a positive program for the community.
The KCSO Explorer Post is open to any young person ages 14-20, with a 2.0 GPA and desire to learn about the career of law enforcement.
Explorers learn many aspects of law enforcement to include patrol operations, crime scene investigations, court services and correctional operations. explorers get hands-on training and experience in these areas that will help prepare them for a career in law enforcement.
Many Explorers have gone on to full-time deputy positions with KCSO in patrol, court services and the jail. Several other local law enforcement agencies also have former Explorers within their ranks of full-time peace officers.
Anyone interested in applying for an Explorer position is asked to contact Senior Deputy Andrew Mazza via email at andrew.mazza@co.kings.ca.us.
In the time since last we spoke, KCSO have been recognized for their service, Ferrier said, including a Class B commendation that was awarded to now-retired Deputy John Daulton for returning a homeless veteran's dog to him. The story was originally covered back in May of 2021.
I left the interview with the feeling that Sgt. Ferrier and all members of the Kings County Sheriff's Office can be counted on to keep us safe.