To kick off National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April, CASA of Tulare County is joining with the Tulare County Child Abuse Prevention Council to wear blue and “March on Main” from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 26 in downtown Visalia.
This beloved march down Main Street is back to help raise awareness of the importance of protecting children in Tulare County from abuse and neglect, and to strengthen child abuse prevention efforts in our community.
“According to our partner CAPC, 1 in 15 Tulare County children is suspected of being abused each year, with more 8,000 calls made to Child Welfare Services in 2019 alleging abuse in this county,” Alberto Ramos, executive director of CASA of Tulare County, says. “As a community, we can do a lot
to improve that, and this march is a step in the right direction.”
Marchers will gather at 9 a.m. in the public parking lot behind the Wells Fargo bank on the corner of West and Main streets, where they will be given blue pinwheels, blue ribbons and blue balloons to spread the message while they walk. The march proceeds east on Main Street and ends at the Garden Street Plaza.
Local dignitaries will be on hand to proclaim April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Tulare County, and then the free community event follows.
Here's what to expect:
- Keio Ogawa, a professional Drum Circle facilitator, will bring Keio's Drum Jam to the center of the plaza, where kids and adults can join in on the healing, the learning, the rhythm and the fun. Participants should bring a drum or other musical instrument and join the fun.
- Free COVID vaccination clinic, provided by a team of nursing professionals from Adventist Health of the Central Valley. The first 50 people to receive a vaccination will be given a $50 gift card/certificate from Costco or the Downtown Visalians.