Thursday evening saw the opening of the final part of the Carnegie Museum of Kings County’s year-long exhibit honoring the Portuguese community in Kings County.

More than 100 people showed up to celebrate the exhibit and the Carnegie Museum’s efforts to record and preserve the county's history.

Dignitaries present included Hanford native Janice Noga, who was brought to tears as she looked at the section devoted to her acting career.

