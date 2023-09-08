Thursday evening saw the opening of the final part of the Carnegie Museum of Kings County’s year-long exhibit honoring the Portuguese community in Kings County.
More than 100 people showed up to celebrate the exhibit and the Carnegie Museum’s efforts to record and preserve the county's history.
Dignitaries present included Hanford native Janice Noga, who was brought to tears as she looked at the section devoted to her acting career.
She had not seen the exhibit before the opening, and did not realize there was an entire section dedicated to her work, she said.
Speakers during the evening included President Jack Schwartz, Treasurer Michael Simas and exhibit curator Kathy Mendes Gulley.
Traditional food was provided by Ravens of Armona with music provided by Timothy Mattos. The next exhibit starting in February 2024 is slated to highlight the Asian and Pacific Islander community of Kings County.
The museum will be open to the public from 1-5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Admission is $5 a person and $2 for each child under 12 years old. The museum is located at 109 E. Eighth St., Hanford.