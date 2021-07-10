When we think of the Fourth of July approaching, our immediate thoughts usually consist of fireworks, barbecues and being in the pool or even a lake all day.
I can’t argue, all these things are what make the Fourth of July one of my favorite holidays. Sitting out in a front yard, watching the kids leave streaks in the air from running around with sparklers. The streets are free of traffic, while whole neighborhoods gather in their yards to light fireworks in the street. It is definitely unlike any other holiday. But how often do we stop to reflect on what the holiday is all about anymore? Just what exactly are we celebrating every year?
“We hold these truths to be self-evident; that all men are created equal; that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness; that to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
— Thomas Jefferson
Ahhh… the famous passage we have all heard so many times from the Declaration of Independence. Did you know the Fourth of July didn’t actually become a federal holiday till 1941? However, the tradition of Independence Day celebrations goes back to the American Revolution. On July 2, 1776 the continental congress voted in favor of our independence from Britain and two days later delegates from the 13 colonies adopted the Declaration of Independence.
From then on July Fourth has been celebrated as the birth of American independence with festivities such as fireworks, parades and concerts to the more casual family gatherings and barbecues.
Fun fact — Founding Father John Adams believed that July 2 was the correct day to celebrate the birth of American independence. He would reportedly decline invitations to appear at Fourth of July celebrations and events in protest. He and Thomas Jefferson both died on July 4, 1826 — the 50th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.
So while we all enjoyed the fireworks and barbecues with family and friends, I thought I’d take a moment to give us all a little reminder of what this holiday is all about. I hope you all enjoyed your Fourth.
Happy Birthday, America!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.