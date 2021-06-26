Bouncing around the volunteer scene, I find myself rubbing elbows with several high performers, especially in leadership positions. Those who put a shine on these organizations, provide a high level of community service and, most importantly, set an example for others to follow. One such leader is Lemoore’s Mike Betcher, who has an amazing track record in volunteer service. A Lemoore resident, Mike is a graduate of Lemoore High School and attended UCLA, San Fransisco State and Fresno State. His education and background as a “neighborhood handyman” compliments his volunteer service especially in his leadership role. Mike currently serves as the president of the Sarah A. Mooney Memorial Museum in Lemoore, an organization he’s been with for seven years.
The Sarah A. Mooney Memorial Museum is located in a classic Victorian style home, at 542 West “D” Street, Lemoore and has been open to the public as a museum since 1976. In 1893, Aaron and Sarah Mooney built the home, which was subsequently left by Sarah to her granddaughter, Marie Blakeley who donated the property in 1974 to the Lemoore District Chamber of Commerce to be utilized as a museum in the memory of her late grandmother.
Currently, under Mike’s leadership, the museum has nine volunteers. They are a dedicated and cohesive bunch when considering the enormous responsibility of maintaining a 128-year old building with a historical collection, gift shop, guided tours and various outreach programs. Not surprisingly, the COVID-19 pandemic brought on some significant challenges for an organization solely dependent on donations and fundraisers to stay afloat. The museum is a non-profit organization and receives no public funding.
According to Mike, “We hadn’t had visitors since March 2020” due to COVID-19 restrictions. Despite the setback, Mike is confident from past successes that they have the ability to once again, “rally the community to this cause”. As California reopened on June 15, one can only expect a volunteer of Mike’s caliber to be this optimistic. Finding enough volunteers to get back on track has been a challenge but, the reopening of the museum is scheduled for Sunday, June 27.
Besides performing his favorite duties providing museum tours, he’s been behind the scenes working closely with his board to reopen the museum and to relaunch their annual headliner fundraising event, “Legends of Lemoore Cemetery Walk.” After being sidelined in 2020, the Cemetery Walk will return for the fourth annual event which is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 26. This is a must-see event if you want to learn more about the rich history of Lemoore. Prominent Lemoore figures who are buried nearby are portrayed by actors from the Kings Players and other volunteers who provide a brief but entertaining historical overview of the person’s life and family.
My wife, Kim and I actually got to play Mr. and Mrs. John Kurtz, two of Lemoore’s early settlers and were very honored to perform in front of a Kurtz family descendant. Mike Betcher, who has portrayed one of the historical figures, will tell you that the Legends of Lemoore Cemetery Walk is by far one of the best events put on by the museum. The script for each character was carefully researched by the museum’s local historians and authors Bill Black and the late Stephen Emanuels. I had the opportunity to meet Bill Black and I can tell you as a historian he is the one-stop shop with respect to history in Kings County!
As if he hasn’t had enough things on his plate, Mike Betcher, has been volunteering for the Lemoore and Hanford Senior Centers for the past 15-years and lately with the Kings Players. You can find Mike every Friday night at 6 p.m. as a bingo caller at the Hanford Senior Center keeping our seniors alert, active and healthy. Mike has volunteered with the Kings Players starring in acting roles for local murder mystery fundraisers. Recently as a result of the COVID-19 restrictions, Mike recognized the value in partnering with other volunteer organizations such as the Lemoore Rotary, Kings Lions and the Kings Players.
It takes a volunteer leader like Mike Betcher to step back and realize the synergistic outcomes of working closely with other organizations, especially in the wake of COVID-19. Mike sums up his work as a volunteer with the Sarah A. Mooney Memorial Museum as, “the feeling of having a place in the community and being connected to Lemoore.”
If you want to be connected with your community by volunteering, you can visit the Sarah A. Mooney Memorial Museum website at www.sarahamuseum.org or email Mike Betcher at pixer66@yahoo.com.
