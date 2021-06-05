I’m very excited about bringing a new column to the Hanford Sentinel, a column about something I have a passion about — volunteering!
This idea came about in my semi-retirement stage of life where I find myself being a “full-time” volunteer, where I cross paths daily with many Kings County residents who are volunteering morning, noon and night. I hope to shed light on the volunteer scene in Kings County and inform Sentinel readers about volunteer work opportunities in their community, or perhaps point them in the right direction. We’ll take a look at various volunteer organizations and the dedicated individuals who volunteer.
My passion for volunteering began long ago. I was born in Tennessee, the volunteer state. My grandfather would tease me in his Irish accent, “Here comes the volunteer rebel from Tennessee!” My parents would often use the designation when enticing me to take out the garbage, mow the lawn or shovel snow in the winter. My father, who was a devoted Air Force veteran, went sideways when I joined the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War era. After reminding me several times that I made the biggest mistake of my life by joining the Marines, he told me not to make an even bigger mistake by volunteering.
He said, “you may have volunteered for the Marines, but never volunteer for anything other than your assigned duties.” He went on to say, “Carry a dirty rag in your hand or a stack of papers.” The point was to look busy and avoid being assigned an undesirable job. By that point in my life I had the bug. The volunteer bug.
I currently volunteer for several organizations who are always looking for more help. I serve with the California Highway Patrol’s Senior Volunteer Program, Marine Corps League and the Kings Players Community Theatre. I truly enjoy working for these groups and appreciate the opportunity to cross paths with other local organizations. There are many organizations locally looking for a helping hand. We have the Carnegie Museum of Kings County, Children's Storybook Garden & Museum, Adventist Health Central Valley Network, VFW 5869 Nisei Liberty Post, Kiwanis, Lemoore’s Sarah A. Mooney Memorial Museum, American Legion Post 3, Lions, Elks and the various Rotary organizations to name just a few. We’ll focus on these volunteer organizations and others in the coming months, the important work they do and the people behind the work.
A trending problem with volunteer programs is the lack of participation. COVID-19 restrictions over the past 15 months has made the situation even worse. Ask any program coordinator and they will tell you that recruitment and retention has been a problem. Simply said, there is a shortage of volunteers, especially here in Kings County.
A recent strategy to enhance volunteer organizations and bolster their ranks is partnering. Some organizations are partnering with others. One example of late is the partnership between Hanford’s Children's Storybook Garden & Museum and the Kings Players. The museum, led by Judy Wait, President and one of its founding members, is what I’d consider a volunteer on steroids. Judy’s drive and work for the museum is reflective of the true volunteer spirit.
A collaboration between the Kings Players and the museum was begun in 2020 when Kings Players Board member Kim Spicer was chatting with Judy (while volunteering at the CSBGM) and the idea of a murder mystery fundraiser was born. Louella Moreland, volunteer director, writer and board member with the Kings Players, wrote the script and will direct the production titled, “Murder Mystery in the Garden” an entertaining mystery which will no doubt be a fun night. You might remember Louella who directed the Kings Players production of “Little Women.” Murder Mystery in the Garden is slated for Saturday, June 19 starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Children's Storybook Garden & Museum.
The mystery production will be presented by Kings Players actors while audience participants enjoy a fine meal and work to solve the murder and identify the suspect. For tickets and more information, you can visit the Children's Storybook Garden & Museum website at www.childrensstorybookgarden.org or the Kings Players at www.kingsplayers.org or call 559-500-9966. The event, given all the work behind it, is sure to be a successful outcome for both organizations.
So ask yourself, do you have the volunteer bug? You might. Take the time to venture out and see what’s happening on the volunteering scene. If you want know more about volunteering opportunities in Kings County, I can be reached at cwospicer@yahoo.com or 559-469-7366.
