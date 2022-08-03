The third annual California Youth Ag Expo continues through Aug. 7 in Tulare, California at the International Agri-Center.

This livestock show, which began Wednesday morning, gives California 4-H and FFA exhibitors the opportunity to showcase and compete against one another with their beef, dairy, sheep, goats, and hogs in the most elite show the west coast has ever offered.

“Our favorite week of the year is here, and we are excited to highlight our hardworking exhibitors,” said Jake Parnell, President of the California Youth Ag Expo. “These kids are our future leaders in agriculture, and it’s our honor to present them with such a prestigious stage to shine on at CYAE.”

